DEPAUL (6-7)
Johnson 4-11 1-2 11, Nelson 4-8 1-1 9, Penn 5-14 1-2 12, Gebrewhit 1-3 0-0 2, Gibson 5-15 2-2 14, Terry 5-12 2-2 14, Anei 0-6 0-0 0, Cruz 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 25-73 7-9 65.
CREIGHTON (8-6)
Kaluma 3-6 1-3 8, Kalkbrenner 1-3 2-2 4, Alexander 11-16 3-5 32, Nembhard 6-12 1-2 16, Scheierman 4-8 3-4 14, Farabello 2-3 0-0 6, King 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 10-16 80.
Halftime_Creighton 39-28. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 8-27 (Johnson 2-4, Gibson 2-6, Terry 2-6, Cruz 1-1, Penn 1-5, Nelson 0-1, Anei 0-2, Gebrewhit 0-2), Creighton 16-29 (Alexander 7-12, Nembhard 3-4, Scheierman 3-6, Farabello 2-3, Kaluma 1-2, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Miller 0-1). Rebounds_DePaul 34 (Penn 12), Creighton 38 (Scheierman 10). Assists_DePaul 10 (Gibson 3), Creighton 17 (Nembhard 7). Total Fouls_DePaul 17, Creighton 10. A_16,534 (18,320).
