|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DEPAUL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|36
|4-11
|1-2
|1-7
|2
|2
|11
|Nelson
|25
|4-8
|1-1
|2-4
|2
|3
|9
|Penn
|35
|5-14
|1-2
|3-12
|0
|0
|12
|Gebrewhit
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|4
|2
|Gibson
|35
|5-15
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|3
|14
|Terry
|30
|5-12
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|14
|Anei
|13
|0-6
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|3
|0
|Cruz
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|25-73
|7-9
|11-34
|10
|17
|65
Percentages: FG .342, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Johnson 2-4, Gibson 2-6, Terry 2-6, Cruz 1-1, Penn 1-5, Nelson 0-1, Anei 0-2, Gebrewhit 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Nelson).
Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 3, Nelson 3, Penn 3, Gibson).
Steals: 9 (Gibson 3, Gebrewhit 2, Penn 2, Anei, Terry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CREIGHTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kaluma
|27
|3-6
|1-3
|0-7
|3
|3
|8
|Kalkbrenner
|29
|1-3
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|2
|4
|Alexander
|35
|11-16
|3-5
|1-6
|0
|1
|32
|Nembhard
|37
|6-12
|1-2
|0-6
|7
|0
|16
|Scheierman
|30
|4-8
|3-4
|2-10
|3
|2
|14
|Farabello
|19
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|6
|King
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Mitchell
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-50
|10-16
|4-38
|17
|10
|80
Percentages: FG .540, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 16-29, .552 (Alexander 7-12, Nembhard 3-4, Scheierman 3-6, Farabello 2-3, Kaluma 1-2, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Miller 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Kalkbrenner, King).
Turnovers: 16 (Kaluma 4, Alexander 3, Nembhard 3, Kalkbrenner 2, Scheierman 2, Farabello, Miller).
Steals: 3 (Alexander, Nembhard, Scheierman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|DePaul
|28
|37
|—
|65
|Creighton
|39
|41
|—
|80
A_16,534 (18,320).
