FGFTReb
DEPAULMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson364-111-21-72211
Nelson254-81-12-4239
Penn355-141-23-120012
Gebrewhit151-30-00-0242
Gibson355-152-20-23314
Terry305-122-21-41214
Anei130-60-03-4030
Cruz111-40-01-1003
Totals20025-737-911-34101765

Percentages: FG .342, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Johnson 2-4, Gibson 2-6, Terry 2-6, Cruz 1-1, Penn 1-5, Nelson 0-1, Anei 0-2, Gebrewhit 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Nelson).

Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 3, Nelson 3, Penn 3, Gibson).

Steals: 9 (Gibson 3, Gebrewhit 2, Penn 2, Anei, Terry).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CREIGHTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kaluma273-61-30-7338
Kalkbrenner291-32-21-4324
Alexander3511-163-51-60132
Nembhard376-121-20-67016
Scheierman304-83-42-103214
Farabello192-30-00-2026
King110-10-00-2000
Miller90-10-00-1100
Mitchell30-00-00-0000
Totals20027-5010-164-38171080

Percentages: FG .540, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 16-29, .552 (Alexander 7-12, Nembhard 3-4, Scheierman 3-6, Farabello 2-3, Kaluma 1-2, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Miller 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kalkbrenner, King).

Turnovers: 16 (Kaluma 4, Alexander 3, Nembhard 3, Kalkbrenner 2, Scheierman 2, Farabello, Miller).

Steals: 3 (Alexander, Nembhard, Scheierman).

Technical Fouls: None.

DePaul283765
Creighton394180

A_16,534 (18,320).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

