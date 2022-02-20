FGFTReb
MARQUETTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kuath245-50-15-71310
Lewis345-131-22-72211
Kolek152-42-20-1127
Morsell3611-180-00-22323
Prosper201-51-20-3023
Elliott273-70-01-3106
Jones257-110-00-10218
Ighodaro161-12-30-2044
St.Mitchell20-00-00-0100
Joplin10-00-00-0010
Totals20035-646-108-2681982

Percentages: FG .547, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Jones 4-6, Kolek 1-1, Morsell 1-3, Prosper 0-1, Elliott 0-2, Lewis 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ighodaro, Jones, Kuath).

Turnovers: 16 (Lewis 5, Morsell 5, Kolek 3, Elliott, Jones, Prosper).

Steals: 7 (Elliott 3, Kuath 2, Morsell 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CREIGHTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hawkins407-133-43-93017
Kalkbrenner378-95-65-70421
Alexander374-94-40-83013
Nembhard396-112-30-35118
O'Connell355-130-20-15013
Andronikashvili90-11-20-0011
Feazell30-00-00-0020
Totals20030-5615-218-2816883

Percentages: FG .536, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Nembhard 4-6, O'Connell 3-9, Alexander 1-2, Andronikashvili 0-1, Hawkins 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kalkbrenner 3).

Turnovers: 13 (Nembhard 6, Hawkins 3, O'Connell 2, Alexander, Feazell).

Steals: 11 (Hawkins 3, Andronikashvili 2, Kalkbrenner 2, O'Connell 2, Alexander, Nembhard).

Technical Fouls: None.

Marquette463682
Creighton463783

A_18,192 (18,320).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

