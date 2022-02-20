|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARQUETTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kuath
|24
|5-5
|0-1
|5-7
|1
|3
|10
|Lewis
|34
|5-13
|1-2
|2-7
|2
|2
|11
|Kolek
|15
|2-4
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|7
|Morsell
|36
|11-18
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|23
|Prosper
|20
|1-5
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|3
|Elliott
|27
|3-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|6
|Jones
|25
|7-11
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|18
|Ighodaro
|16
|1-1
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|4
|4
|St.Mitchell
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Joplin
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-64
|6-10
|8-26
|8
|19
|82
Percentages: FG .547, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Jones 4-6, Kolek 1-1, Morsell 1-3, Prosper 0-1, Elliott 0-2, Lewis 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ighodaro, Jones, Kuath).
Turnovers: 16 (Lewis 5, Morsell 5, Kolek 3, Elliott, Jones, Prosper).
Steals: 7 (Elliott 3, Kuath 2, Morsell 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CREIGHTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hawkins
|40
|7-13
|3-4
|3-9
|3
|0
|17
|Kalkbrenner
|37
|8-9
|5-6
|5-7
|0
|4
|21
|Alexander
|37
|4-9
|4-4
|0-8
|3
|0
|13
|Nembhard
|39
|6-11
|2-3
|0-3
|5
|1
|18
|O'Connell
|35
|5-13
|0-2
|0-1
|5
|0
|13
|Andronikashvili
|9
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Feazell
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-56
|15-21
|8-28
|16
|8
|83
Percentages: FG .536, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Nembhard 4-6, O'Connell 3-9, Alexander 1-2, Andronikashvili 0-1, Hawkins 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Kalkbrenner 3).
Turnovers: 13 (Nembhard 6, Hawkins 3, O'Connell 2, Alexander, Feazell).
Steals: 11 (Hawkins 3, Andronikashvili 2, Kalkbrenner 2, O'Connell 2, Alexander, Nembhard).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Marquette
|46
|36
|—
|82
|Creighton
|46
|37
|—
|83
A_18,192 (18,320).