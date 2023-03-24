PRINCETON (23-9)
Evbuomwan 10-22 2-2 24, Kellman 2-3 0-0 4, Pierce 2-5 0-0 4, Allocco 2-10 2-3 7, Langborg 11-17 0-0 26, Peters 3-7 1-3 9, Martini 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 0-0 1-2 1, Byriel 0-0 0-0 0, Kiszka 0-0 0-0 0, O'Connell 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 6-10 75.
CREIGHTON (24-12)
Kaluma 3-7 4-6 10, Kalkbrenner 9-12 4-4 22, Alexander 6-11 4-4 19, Nembhard 4-10 1-2 9, Scheierman 8-11 0-0 21, Farabello 1-3 0-0 3, King 1-1 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Osmani 0-0 0-0 0, Shtolzberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-55 13-16 86.
Halftime_Creighton 47-43. 3-Point Goals_Princeton 9-21 (Langborg 4-7, Evbuomwan 2-4, Peters 2-6, Allocco 1-3, Martini 0-1), Creighton 9-24 (Scheierman 5-7, Alexander 3-7, Farabello 1-3, Kaluma 0-3, Nembhard 0-4). Rebounds_Princeton 24 (Evbuomwan, Allocco 6), Creighton 36 (Scheierman 9). Assists_Princeton 13 (Evbuomwan 9), Creighton 18 (Nembhard 8). Total Fouls_Princeton 17, Creighton 11. A_20,289 (22,090).
