GEORGETOWN (7-24)
Akok 0-5 0-0 0, Ezewiro 0-2 2-2 2, Heath 0-6 2-2 2, Murray 3-11 2-4 9, Spears 9-17 1-1 21, Mozone 5-9 1-2 13, Bristol 1-4 2-2 4, Wahab 3-8 2-2 8, Riley 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Bass 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-66 12-15 59.
CREIGHTON (19-11)
Kaluma 5-10 1-4 13, Kalkbrenner 5-8 6-6 16, Alexander 8-11 2-2 25, Nembhard 4-7 0-0 10, Scheierman 4-6 2-3 13, Farabello 0-3 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell 3-6 0-0 8, King 1-3 2-2 4, Shtolzberg 1-1 1-2 4, Osmani 1-1 0-0 3, Yates 0-2 0-0 0, Young 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 33-61 14-19 99.
Halftime_Creighton 51-24. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 5-25 (Mozone 2-5, Spears 2-5, Murray 1-4, Riley 0-1, Akok 0-2, Bass 0-2, Bristol 0-2, Heath 0-4), Creighton 19-34 (Alexander 7-10, Scheierman 3-5, Kaluma 2-3, Mitchell 2-3, Nembhard 2-4, Osmani 1-1, Shtolzberg 1-1, Young 1-1, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Yates 0-1, Farabello 0-2, Miller 0-2). Rebounds_Georgetown 28 (Wahab 8), Creighton 40 (Scheierman 13). Assists_Georgetown 9 (Spears 4), Creighton 27 (Nembhard, Farabello 6). Total Fouls_Georgetown 14, Creighton 16. A_17,039 (18,320).
