|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGETOWN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akok
|14
|0-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Ezewiro
|8
|0-2
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Heath
|26
|0-6
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Murray
|29
|3-11
|2-4
|0-1
|2
|0
|9
|Spears
|36
|9-17
|1-1
|1-3
|4
|3
|21
|Mozone
|24
|5-9
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|13
|Bristol
|23
|1-4
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|4
|Wahab
|20
|3-8
|2-2
|4-8
|2
|1
|8
|Riley
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Wilson
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Bass
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-66
|12-15
|10-28
|9
|14
|59
Percentages: FG .318, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Mozone 2-5, Spears 2-5, Murray 1-4, Riley 0-1, Akok 0-2, Bass 0-2, Bristol 0-2, Heath 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Akok, Mozone).
Turnovers: 7 (Heath 2, Akok, Bass, Mozone, Murray, Spears).
Steals: 8 (Bristol 2, Murray 2, Ezewiro, Heath, Riley, Spears).
Technical Fouls: Spears, 15:38 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CREIGHTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kaluma
|21
|5-10
|1-4
|3-7
|1
|1
|13
|Kalkbrenner
|15
|5-8
|6-6
|0-1
|0
|2
|16
|Alexander
|23
|8-11
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|1
|25
|Nembhard
|24
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|6
|2
|10
|Scheierman
|22
|4-6
|2-3
|1-13
|5
|0
|13
|Farabello
|23
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|6
|0
|0
|Miller
|19
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Mitchell
|18
|3-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|8
|King
|15
|1-3
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|4
|4
|Shtolzberg
|9
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|Osmani
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|3
|Yates
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Young
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|33-61
|14-19
|8-40
|27
|16
|99
Percentages: FG .541, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 19-34, .559 (Alexander 7-10, Scheierman 3-5, Kaluma 2-3, Mitchell 2-3, Nembhard 2-4, Osmani 1-1, Shtolzberg 1-1, Young 1-1, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Yates 0-1, Farabello 0-2, Miller 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Kalkbrenner 2, Alexander).
Turnovers: 10 (Alexander 3, Mitchell 2, Farabello, Kalkbrenner, King, Nembhard, Shtolzberg).
Steals: 4 (Nembhard 2, Alexander, Miller).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Georgetown
|24
|35
|—
|59
|Creighton
|51
|48
|—
|99
A_17,039 (18,320).
