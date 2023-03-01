FGFTReb
GEORGETOWNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Akok140-50-01-2020
Ezewiro80-22-21-2032
Heath260-62-21-2012
Murray293-112-40-1209
Spears369-171-11-34321
Mozone245-91-20-31113
Bristol231-42-21-2024
Wahab203-82-24-8218
Riley130-20-00-1010
Wilson40-00-00-2000
Bass30-20-01-2000
Totals20021-6612-1510-2891459

Percentages: FG .318, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Mozone 2-5, Spears 2-5, Murray 1-4, Riley 0-1, Akok 0-2, Bass 0-2, Bristol 0-2, Heath 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Akok, Mozone).

Turnovers: 7 (Heath 2, Akok, Bass, Mozone, Murray, Spears).

Steals: 8 (Bristol 2, Murray 2, Ezewiro, Heath, Riley, Spears).

Technical Fouls: Spears, 15:38 second.

FGFTReb
CREIGHTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kaluma215-101-43-71113
Kalkbrenner155-86-60-10216
Alexander238-112-20-34125
Nembhard244-70-00-26210
Scheierman224-62-31-135013
Farabello230-30-00-1600
Miller190-20-00-3000
Mitchell183-60-01-3148
King151-32-22-5144
Shtolzberg91-11-20-1124
Osmani41-10-01-1103
Yates40-20-00-0100
Young31-10-00-0003
Totals20033-6114-198-40271699

Percentages: FG .541, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 19-34, .559 (Alexander 7-10, Scheierman 3-5, Kaluma 2-3, Mitchell 2-3, Nembhard 2-4, Osmani 1-1, Shtolzberg 1-1, Young 1-1, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Yates 0-1, Farabello 0-2, Miller 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kalkbrenner 2, Alexander).

Turnovers: 10 (Alexander 3, Mitchell 2, Farabello, Kalkbrenner, King, Nembhard, Shtolzberg).

Steals: 4 (Nembhard 2, Alexander, Miller).

Technical Fouls: None.

Georgetown243559
Creighton514899

A_17,039 (18,320).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

