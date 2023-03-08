CS NORTHRIDGE (7-25)
Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Allen-Eikens 4-6 7-8 15, Igbanugo 2-6 4-4 8, Slaymaker 2-5 2-2 7, Wright 3-17 3-4 10, Stevens 1-3 0-0 3, Niang 0-1 0-0 0, Walter 1-1 0-0 2, Eyisi 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 14-44 16-18 47.
CS BAKERSFIELD (11-21)
Collum 6-13 4-5 16, Henson 4-10 2-3 11, Smith 3-12 4-4 10, McGhee 1-7 2-2 5, Reynolds 2-5 1-2 6, Gaskin 1-2 1-2 3, Hunter 0-3 0-0 0, Panopio 0-1 0-0 0, Kas.Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-53 14-18 51.
Halftime_CS Northridge 26-24. 3-Point Goals_CS Northridge 3-16 (Slaymaker 1-2, Stevens 1-2, Wright 1-9, Igbanugo 0-3), CS Bakersfield 3-15 (Reynolds 1-2, Henson 1-4, McGhee 1-5, Panopio 0-1, Hunter 0-3). Fouled Out_Gaskin. Rebounds_CS Northridge 25 (Eyisi 5), CS Bakersfield 26 (Reynolds 7). Assists_CS Northridge 5 (Igbanugo 2), CS Bakersfield 15 (Reynolds 6). Total Fouls_CS Northridge 21, CS Bakersfield 16.
