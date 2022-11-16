CS BAKERSFIELD (2-1)
Collum 1-6 2-2 4, Henson 1-3 0-0 2, C.Smith 3-10 0-0 6, Higgins 6-13 4-4 18, McGhee 2-4 0-0 5, Reynolds 3-8 4-4 10, Kancleris 3-4 0-0 7, Hunter 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 10-10 52.
IDAHO (1-3)
Frank 3-9 1-2 9, Jones 5-6 0-1 10, Moffitt 2-8 5-5 10, Salih 2-7 0-0 6, R.Smith 0-3 0-0 0, T.Smith 1-3 0-1 3, Burris 1-6 0-0 3, Ford 1-4 0-0 2, Harge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-46 6-9 43.
Halftime_CS Bakersfield 22-21. 3-Point Goals_CS Bakersfield 4-11 (Higgins 2-4, Kancleris 1-1, McGhee 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, C.Smith 0-1), Idaho 7-28 (Frank 2-7, Salih 2-7, T.Smith 1-2, Burris 1-4, Moffitt 1-4, Ford 0-1, R.Smith 0-3). Rebounds_CS Bakersfield 29 (Collum, C.Smith 7), Idaho 28 (Jones 10). Assists_CS Bakersfield 4 (Reynolds 2), Idaho 11 (Moffitt 4). Total Fouls_CS Bakersfield 16, Idaho 14. A_2,042 (4,200).
