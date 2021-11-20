FGFTReb
DIXIE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Leter191-53-31-4155
Schofield224-96-71-40414
Gilbert343-63-40-17010
Gooden346-107-70-82120
Staine220-33-40-0053
Nicolds274-84-51-31313
Gonsalves180-10-10-0110
Mulibea132-50-00-1016
Allfrey110-12-40-5022
Totals20020-4828-353-26122273

Percentages: FG .417, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Mulibea 2-4, Nicolds 1-2, Gilbert 1-3, Gooden 1-3, Gonsalves 0-1, Leter 0-1, Schofield 0-1, Staine 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gooden, Mulibea).

Turnovers: 13 (Gooden 4, Gilbert 2, Nicolds 2, Schofield 2, Staine 2, Gonsalves).

Steals: 6 (Gilbert 2, Gooden, Leter, Schofield, Staine).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CS NORTHRIDGEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Eyisi256-121-21-71413
Gray232-51-55-11235
Brown161-22-20-1145
Rains160-22-20-0002
Wright285-84-40-21418
Hardy273-74-40-47010
Harrick234-70-00-32312
Beane162-41-20-2125
James152-50-00-1045
Okereke112-20-01-4144
Totals20027-5415-217-35162879

Percentages: FG .500, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 10-15, .667 (Wright 4-4, Harrick 4-6, Brown 1-1, James 1-1, Rains 0-1, Hardy 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Gray, Harrick, Okereke).

Turnovers: 15 (Gray 4, Hardy 2, Harrick 2, James 2, Wright 2, Beane, Eyisi, Okereke).

Steals: 8 (Hardy 3, Beane, Brown, Gray, James, Okereke).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dixie St.383573
CS Northridge364379

A_193 (2,400).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

