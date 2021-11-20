|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DIXIE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Leter
|19
|1-5
|3-3
|1-4
|1
|5
|5
|Schofield
|22
|4-9
|6-7
|1-4
|0
|4
|14
|Gilbert
|34
|3-6
|3-4
|0-1
|7
|0
|10
|Gooden
|34
|6-10
|7-7
|0-8
|2
|1
|20
|Staine
|22
|0-3
|3-4
|0-0
|0
|5
|3
|Nicolds
|27
|4-8
|4-5
|1-3
|1
|3
|13
|Gonsalves
|18
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Mulibea
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Allfrey
|11
|0-1
|2-4
|0-5
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|20-48
|28-35
|3-26
|12
|22
|73
Percentages: FG .417, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Mulibea 2-4, Nicolds 1-2, Gilbert 1-3, Gooden 1-3, Gonsalves 0-1, Leter 0-1, Schofield 0-1, Staine 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gooden, Mulibea).
Turnovers: 13 (Gooden 4, Gilbert 2, Nicolds 2, Schofield 2, Staine 2, Gonsalves).
Steals: 6 (Gilbert 2, Gooden, Leter, Schofield, Staine).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CS NORTHRIDGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Eyisi
|25
|6-12
|1-2
|1-7
|1
|4
|13
|Gray
|23
|2-5
|1-5
|5-11
|2
|3
|5
|Brown
|16
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|4
|5
|Rains
|16
|0-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Wright
|28
|5-8
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|4
|18
|Hardy
|27
|3-7
|4-4
|0-4
|7
|0
|10
|Harrick
|23
|4-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|12
|Beane
|16
|2-4
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|5
|James
|15
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|5
|Okereke
|11
|2-2
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|4
|4
|Totals
|200
|27-54
|15-21
|7-35
|16
|28
|79
Percentages: FG .500, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 10-15, .667 (Wright 4-4, Harrick 4-6, Brown 1-1, James 1-1, Rains 0-1, Hardy 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Gray, Harrick, Okereke).
Turnovers: 15 (Gray 4, Hardy 2, Harrick 2, James 2, Wright 2, Beane, Eyisi, Okereke).
Steals: 8 (Hardy 3, Beane, Brown, Gray, James, Okereke).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Dixie St.
|38
|35
|—
|73
|CS Northridge
|36
|43
|—
|79
A_193 (2,400).