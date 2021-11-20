DIXIE ST. (1-3)
Leter 1-5 3-3 5, Schofield 4-9 6-7 14, Gilbert 3-6 3-4 10, Gooden 6-10 7-7 20, Staine 0-3 3-4 3, Nicolds 4-8 4-5 13, Gonsalves 0-1 0-1 0, Mulibea 2-5 0-0 6, Allfrey 0-1 2-4 2. Totals 20-48 28-35 73.
CS NORTHRIDGE (1-3)
Eyisi 6-12 1-2 13, Gray 2-5 1-5 5, Brown 1-2 2-2 5, Rains 0-2 2-2 2, Wright 5-8 4-4 18, Hardy 3-7 4-4 10, Harrick 4-7 0-0 12, Beane 2-4 1-2 5, James 2-5 0-0 5, Okereke 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 27-54 15-21 79.
Halftime_Dixie St. 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Dixie St. 5-17 (Mulibea 2-4, Nicolds 1-2, Gilbert 1-3, Gooden 1-3, Gonsalves 0-1, Leter 0-1, Schofield 0-1, Staine 0-2), CS Northridge 10-15 (Wright 4-4, Harrick 4-6, Brown 1-1, James 1-1, Rains 0-1, Hardy 0-2). Fouled Out_Leter, Staine. Rebounds_Dixie St. 26 (Gooden 8), CS Northridge 35 (Gray 11). Assists_Dixie St. 12 (Gilbert 7), CS Northridge 16 (Hardy 7). Total Fouls_Dixie St. 22, CS Northridge 28. A_193 (2,400).