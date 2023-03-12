|Taiwan
|Cuba
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|34
|7
|13
|7
|T.Cheng 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Santos lf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Li.Lin dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|We.Wang ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Robert cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Tz.Lin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dspigne dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|C.Cheng lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arrbrrn ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Chang 1b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|N.Wu 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Guibert rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gljgljw c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Gracial ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chen-.C ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Mrtnz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chieh.C cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Po.Wang lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Drake 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Kuo ph-lf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mujica 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Chang ss-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fan 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
E_K.Chang. DP_Taiwan 3, Cuba 1. LOB_Taiwan 5, Cuba 4. 2B_Chang (2), Moncada (2), Drake (2), Dspigne (3). HR_Arrbrrn (1), Moncada (1). RBI_Chang (8), Santos 2 (2), Arrbrrn 2 (3), Moncada (5), Dspigne 2 (3). CS_Santos (1).
|Taiwan
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Cuba
|420
|100
|00x
|—
|7
|1
|5
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by Leyva (Li.Lin).
