TaiwanCuba
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30141Totals347137
T.Cheng 2b-ss3000Santos lf-rf4022
Li.Lin dh1000Moncada 3b4231
We.Wang ph-dh2110Robert cf4110
Tz.Lin rf2000Dspigne dh4122
C.Cheng lf1000Arrbrrn ss4112
Chang 1b-2b4011
N.Wu 3b4000Guibert rf2000
Gljgljw c3020Gracial ph-lf2000
Chen-.C ph1000A.Mrtnz c2000
Chieh.C cf3000Perez c1010
Po.Wang lf1000Drake 1b4220
Kuo ph-lf-rf2000Mujica 2b3010
K.Chang ss-2b2000
Fan 1b1000

E_K.Chang. DP_Taiwan 3, Cuba 1. LOB_Taiwan 5, Cuba 4. 2B_Chang (2), Moncada (2), Drake (2), Dspigne (3). HR_Arrbrrn (1), Moncada (1). RBI_Chang (8), Santos 2 (2), Arrbrrn 2 (3), Moncada (5), Dspigne 2 (3). CS_Santos (1).

Taiwan0000000011
Cuba42010000x7
IPHRERBBSO
Taiwan
Shih-.C L11/355400
Kuan-.C12/321100
We.Wang121102
S.Chang210010
Tseng120003
Yu-Hs.C110000
Cuba
Leyva W21/310024
Romero22/310004
O.Grcia200002
Moinelo100001
R.Mrtnz121101

HBP_by Leyva (Li.Lin).

