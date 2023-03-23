|Arizona
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|0
|Totals
|31
|11
|9
|11
|Carroll rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Rberson rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Tuchman cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ia.Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|C.Torin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Torrens c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Grr Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|D LSnts 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McGeary dh
|1
|0
|1
|3
|E.Rvera 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Higgins dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Donahue 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dl stll ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Wsdom rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|A.Thmas cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Hsmer 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Johnson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.McKon ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Evans 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Rios 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|K.Grham lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jrdan pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Hager 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Morel 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Mldnado 1b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Mstrbni rf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Arizona
|000
|010
|000
|-
|1
|Chicago Cubs
|010
|020
|44(x)
|-
|11
E_Sanchez (1), Wesneski (2). LOB_Arizona 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Tauchman (3), McGeary (1), Maldonado (2). 3B_Carroll (3). SB_Carroll (4). CS_Barnhart (1).
|4
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Green (Torrens).
Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Chad Whitson;.
T_2:28. A_13792
