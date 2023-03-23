ArizonaChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32150Totals3111911
Carroll rf2110Swanson ss3101
Rberson rf1010Tuchman cf1111
Perdomo ss2000Ia.Happ lf3001
C.Torin ss1000Torrens c0100
Grr Jr. lf3010Mancini dh4011
D LSnts 3b1000McGeary dh1013
E.Rvera 1b4000Bllnger cf4000
Higgins dh3010Donahue 3b1000
Dl stll ph1000P.Wsdom rf2101
A.Thmas cf3010E.Hsmer 1b3110
Johnson cf1000S.McKon ss1000
P.Evans 3b3000Ed.Rios 3b2110
K.Grham lf1000L.Jrdan pr0100
J.Hager 2b3000C.Morel 2b1000
Herrera c3000Brnhart c2021
Mldnado 1b1210
Mstrbni rf2212

Arizona000010000-1
Chicago Cubs01002044(x)-11

E_Sanchez (1), Wesneski (2). LOB_Arizona 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Tauchman (3), McGeary (1), Maldonado (2). 3B_Carroll (3). SB_Carroll (4). CS_Barnhart (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Nelson L, 1-242-343323
Sulser11-301121
Frias023330
Saalfrank100002
Green1-334411
Bain2-300001
Chicago
Wesneski W, 3-1541025
Thompson H, 1200002
Duffey110000
Nittoli100001

HBP_by_Green (Torrens).

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Chad Whitson;.

T_2:28. A_13792

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you