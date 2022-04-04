ChicagoChicago
Totals429179Totals41151813
Andrson ss3221R.Ortga dh3121
Mendick ss2111A.Rivas dh2100
L.Rbert cf3032Bllstrs dh1000
Cspedes cf2000Mdrigal 2b4113
J.Abreu 1b2011Hrmsllo cf2000
G.Shets 1b2110Cntrras c4222
A.Engel dh3000Frazier lf1000
Destino dh2011Ia.Happ lf3231
Jimenez lf3111J.Hicks c1000
Dedelow lf1100Schwndl 1b3111
Moncada 3b3000Gr.Byrd 1b1110
Sanchez 3b2010S.Szuki rf3221
A.Vughn rf5131M.Pabon 2b1111
Hrrison 2b3120Heyward cf2111
Le.Sosa 2b2000Alcntra rf2010
N.Cuffo c2000J.Vllar 3b4001
Frnndez c2111Slghter 3b1011
Hoerner ss3220
Splveda ss0000

Chicago130010130-9
Chicago00607002(x)-15

DP_Chicago 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 9, Chicago 8. 2B_Anderson (4), Robert (4), Sheets (3), Happ (1), Pabon (1). 3B_Hoerner (1). HR_Mendick (1), Jimenez (3), Fernandez (1), Madrigal (1), Contreras (2), Happ (1). SB_Ortega (1). CS_Ortega (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Velasquez21-322225
Henzman L, 0-12-344400
Graveman110000
Ruiz2-324221
Sousa1-343002
Paulino210003
Peralta142200
Chicago
Smyly W, 1-022-374412
Johnson1-300000
Roberts110000
Robertson H, 1111103
Martin110001
Wick143311
Holmes231101

HBP_Schwindel by_Henzman; Sepulveda by_Peralta.

PB_Ciuffo.

WP_Ruiz; Sousa.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:41. A_8742

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

