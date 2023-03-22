|Chicago
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|17
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|16
|1
|4
|1
|Mdrigal 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|To.Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Brown dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Al.Diaz ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Gomes c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Ed.Rios dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mstrbni ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lnglers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|DeLuzio lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Capel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKstry 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Es.Ruiz cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Chicago Cubs
|100
|002
|010
|-
|4
|Oakland
|000
|100
|100
|-
|2
DP_Chicago 3, Oakland 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Oakland 7. HR_Bellinger (2), Aguilar (1). CS_McKinstry (1).
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Wick (Peterson).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Cory Blaser; .
T_2:32. A_6113
