ChicagoOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals17141Totals16141
Mdrigal 3b3010To.Kemp 2b3010
Mancini 1b3000S.Brown dh3000
Bllnger cf2111Al.Diaz ss2000
Y.Gomes c2010Aguilar 1b2121
Ed.Rios dh2000Pterson 3b0000
Tuchman rf1000Lureano rf2000
Mstrbni ss1000Lnglers c2000
DeLuzio lf2010C.Capel lf1000
McKstry 2b1000Es.Ruiz cf1010

Chicago Cubs100002010-4
Oakland000100100-2

DP_Chicago 3, Oakland 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Oakland 7. HR_Bellinger (2), Aguilar (1). CS_McKinstry (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Alzolay110001
Boxberger110011
Fulmer110001
Wick111100
Kay100011
Oakland
Kaprielian541144

HBP_by_Wick (Peterson).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Cory Blaser; .

T_2:32. A_6113

