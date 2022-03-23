OaklandChicago
To.Kemp 2b2320Mdrigal 2b1100
K.Smith 3b2120A.Weber 2b2012
E.Andrs ss3021Heyward cf3011
N.Allen ss2010D.Dwees cf1000
S.Mrphy c1012Cntrras c1000
Bthncrt c2000J.Hicks c0000
S.Brown 1b3000Ia.Happ dh2100
S.Neuse 2b1000Mldnado dh1000
C.Pnder 3b2000Frazier lf2010
Jackson lf1000N.Crook lf2010
E.Thmes dh1000P.Wsdom 1b2000
Sdrstrm dh1000J.Young 1b2110
D.Kelly lf3000Hoerner ss2011
Bu.Reed cf1000De.Zinn ss2110
Sk.Bolt cf3000B.Davis rf2000
D.Grcia 1b1000Da.Hill rf1100
McKnney rf3000I.Vrgas 3b2000
L.Btler rf1000Strumpf 3b2011

Oakland101010100-4
Chicago01100030x-5

E_Garcia (1), Weber (1), Contreras (1). DP_Oakland 3, Chicago 0. LOB_Oakland 8, Chicago 7. 2B_Kemp (3), Smith (1), Frazier (1), Crook (1), Zinn (2). 3B_Andrus (1), Heyward (1). SB_Kemp (1), Smith (1), Weber (2), Young (1). CS_Andrus (1), Hoerner (1). SF_Murphy.

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Oller221114
Snead BS, 0-1111120
Trivino100002
Guerra H, 1100001
Logue L, 0-1, BS, 0-111-333221
Jimenez2-300011
Jackson120003
Chicago
Stroman232223
Effross100001
Leiter Jr.12-321133
Stout1-300000
Wick100000
Chavez W, 1-0221002
Ueckert S, 1-1110001

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Pat Hoberg;.

T_3:16. A_8779

