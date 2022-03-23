|Oakland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|3
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|To.Kemp 2b
|2
|3
|2
|0
|Mdrigal 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|K.Smith 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|A.Weber 2b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|E.Andrs ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Heyward cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|N.Allen ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D.Dwees cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Mrphy c
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Cntrras c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bthncrt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hicks c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Brown 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ia.Happ dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|S.Neuse 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pnder 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Crook lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|E.Thmes dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Wsdom 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sdrstrm dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Young 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|D.Kelly lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Bu.Reed cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|De.Zinn ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Sk.Bolt cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Davis rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Grcia 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Hill rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|McKnney rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Btler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strumpf 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Oakland
|101
|010
|100
|-
|4
|Chicago
|011
|000
|30x
|-
|5
E_Garcia (1), Weber (1), Contreras (1). DP_Oakland 3, Chicago 0. LOB_Oakland 8, Chicago 7. 2B_Kemp (3), Smith (1), Frazier (1), Crook (1), Zinn (2). 3B_Andrus (1), Heyward (1). SB_Kemp (1), Smith (1), Weber (2), Young (1). CS_Andrus (1), Hoerner (1). SF_Murphy.
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Pat Hoberg;.
T_3:16. A_8779
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.