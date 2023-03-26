Kansas CityChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32050Totals29555
M.Grcia ss3000Hoerner 2b4110
Vazquez ss1000Swanson ss3112
S.Tylor 2b2010Mdrigal 3b1010
P.Wlson 2b2000Ia.Happ lf3000
N.Prtto 1b2010Torrens c1000
Alxnder 1b2000P.Wsdom 3b2211
T.Gntry rf3000McKstry ss1000
J.Ngret rf1000Mancini dh3000
G.Cross cf2000Bllnger cf3112
Tolbert cf1000E.Hsmer 1b3000
N.Lftin 3b2000C.Morel rf3000
Wallace 3b2000Brnhart c2000
Bradley lf2010
Jav.Vaz lf2010
F.Frmin c2010
L.Tresh c1000
C.Jnsen dh2000

Kansas City000000000-0
Chicago Cubs01220000(x)-5

E_Wisdom (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Chicago 2. 2B_Taylor (2), Pratto (3). HR_Swanson (1), Wisdom (3), Bellinger (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Yarbrough L, 0-1333303
Hernandez212223
Mayers310002
Chicago
Steele W, 1-1640016
Thompson110000
Leiter Jr.100001
Duffey100011

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Scott Barry; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Lew Williams;.

T_1:57. A_15261

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

