|Chicago
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|26
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|22
|2
|4
|2
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mlendez c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Psqntno 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ia.Happ lf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M.Mssey 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Hsmer 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|N.Lopez ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mldnado 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|T.Gntry rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Wsdom 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Brd Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vlzquez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Isbel cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|M.Mrvis dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|J.Reetz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Morel cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Chicago Cubs
|210
|010
|2
|-
|6
|Kansas City
|002
|000
|(x)
|-
|2
DP_Chicago 0, Kansas City 0. LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 2. 2B_Velazquez (1), Isbel 2 (6). HR_Morel (3), Melendez (2). SB_Happ (3), Tauchman (4). CS_Morel (1). SF_Mervis.
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Brian Walsh;.
T_2:06. A_6356
