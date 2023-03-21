ChicagoKansas City
Totals26686Totals22242
Hoerner 2b4010Mlendez c3112
Swanson ss3100Psqntno 1b3000
Ia.Happ lf1210H.Dzier 3b3000
Tuchman lf0100M.Mssey 2b3000
E.Hsmer 1b2011N.Lopez ss2010
Mldnado 1b1111T.Gntry rf2000
P.Wsdom 3b4022Brd Jr. lf2000
Vlzquez rf4010K.Isbel cf2120
M.Mrvis dh3001J.Reetz dh2000
Brnhart c2000
C.Morel cf2111

Chicago Cubs2100102-6
Kansas City002000(x)-2

DP_Chicago 0, Kansas City 0. LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 2. 2B_Velazquez (1), Isbel 2 (6). HR_Morel (3), Melendez (2). SB_Happ (3), Tauchman (4). CS_Morel (1). SF_Mervis.

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Taillon W, 2-0542209
Leiter Jr. S, 1-1100003
Kansas City
Lyles L, 1-132-333343
Willeman1-300000
Chapman2-321112
Pennington1-300000
Bubic12-332222

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Brian Walsh;.

T_2:06. A_6356

