|Chicago
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|Haseley rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hoerner 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|L.Glass rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Vughn 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Swanson ss
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Gladney 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|P.Wsdom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.McKon 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ia.Happ lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|G.Shets dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brrowes dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Bllnger cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Collier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Zvala c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Alberto 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McGeary 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chpelli 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Hsmer dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|O.Colas cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|F.Prtuz dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sprnkle ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Y.Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rmllard 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Wtzel rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez cf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Ed.Rios 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cr.More lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|We.Kath 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Mstrbni rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|L.Spnce 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Chicago WS
|000
|001
|005
|-
|6
|Chicago Cubs
|410
|100
|000
|-
|6
E_Grandal (2). LOB_Chicago 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Glass (1), Hosmer (3), Rios (2). HR_Gonzalez (5), Swanson (2). SB_Hoerner (1), Pertuz 2 (2), Mastrobuoni (3), Morel (1). SF_Mancini.
|4
|7
|6
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Taillon (Alberto).
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, John Bacon;.
T_2:39. A_13542
