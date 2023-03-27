ChicagoChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals376106Totals34686
Haseley rf3110Hoerner 2b2110
L.Glass rf2110Torrens c3000
A.Vughn 1b3010Swanson ss1211
Gladney 1b2012P.Wsdom 3b2000
Bnntndi lf2000S.McKon 3b1000
Mrsnick lf3011Ia.Happ lf2111
G.Shets dh3000Vazquez ss3000
Brrowes dh1110Bllnger cf2111
Grandal c2010Collier cf2000
S.Zvala c1000Mancini 1b1001
Alberto 2b1000McGeary 1b2000
Chpelli 2b2000E.Hsmer dh2011
O.Colas cf2000F.Prtuz dh0000
Sprnkle ss2100Y.Gomes c2000
Rmllard 3b2010J.Wtzel rf1000
Gnzalez cf2113Ed.Rios 3b2010
Gnzalez ss2000Cr.More lf2100
We.Kath 3b2110Mstrbni rf2011
L.Spnce 2b2010

Chicago WS000001005-6
Chicago Cubs410100000-6

E_Grandal (2). LOB_Chicago 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Glass (1), Hosmer (3), Rios (2). HR_Gonzalez (5), Swanson (2). SB_Hoerner (1), Pertuz 2 (2), Mastrobuoni (3), Morel (1). SF_Mancini.

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Clevinger41-376624
Ramsey2-300001
Graveman11-300012
Bummer2-300001
Kelly100011
Navarro110002
Chicago
Taillon520005
Merryweather131102
Alzolay100000
Rucker100002
Fulmer2-345510
Deppermann BS, 0-11-310000

HBP_by_Taillon (Alberto).

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, John Bacon;.

T_2:39. A_13542

