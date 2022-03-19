|Chicago
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|7
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Hoerner ss
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Ystzmsk rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|De.Zinn ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|H.Ramos rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Ortga cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|W.Flres 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Davis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Vllar 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schwndl 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Krzan 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Young 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Glwenke 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Frazier lf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Jo.Bart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Beesley lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Preda c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Aerbach c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Higgins c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Vsler 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|W.Tffey 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Splveda 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dchmann rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|N.Crook rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Davis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vlzquez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|H.Bshop cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Dwees dh
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ka'.Tom dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Rncones dh
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Gmbrone 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Dubon ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Luciano ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|004
|200
|010
|-
|7
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|012
|-
|3
E_Dermody (1), Flores (1). LOB_Chicago 6, San Francisco 6. 2B_Zinn (1), Schwindel (1), Johnson (1). 3B_Crook (1), Auerbach (1). SB_Frazier (1). CS_Beesley (1), Dubon (1). SF_Dewees.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|3
|6
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Alex Mackay; Third, Doug Edding.
T_3:25. A_10482
