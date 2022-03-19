ChicagoSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33787Totals32363
Hoerner ss2200Ystzmsk rf1000
De.Zinn ss2010H.Ramos rf2010
R.Ortga cf2211W.Flres 1b2000
Z.Davis cf2000D.Vllar 1b2000
Schwndl 1b2111J.Krzan 2b2000
J.Young 1b2000Glwenke 2b2110
Frazier lf1012Jo.Bart c1000
Beesley lf2010J.Preda c1000
Y.Gomes c2001Aerbach c1111
Higgins c1000J.Vsler 3b2000
I.Vrgas 2b3011W.Tffey 3b1000
Splveda 2b1000Gnzalez lf2000
Dchmann rf3000Johnson lf2110
N.Crook rf1110J.Davis cf2000
Vlzquez dh3000H.Bshop cf2000
D.Dwees dh0001Ka'.Tom dh2000
Machado 3b2110Rncones dh2022
Gmbrone 3b2000M.Dubon ss1000
Luciano ss2000

Chicago004200010-7
San Francisco000000012-3

E_Dermody (1), Flores (1). LOB_Chicago 6, San Francisco 6. 2B_Zinn (1), Schwindel (1), Johnson (1). 3B_Crook (1), Auerbach (1). SB_Frazier (1). CS_Beesley (1), Dubon (1). SF_Dewees.

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Stroman200003
Leiter Jr. W, 1-0200013
Holder100001
Gonsalves100012
St. John100011
Yardley131101
Dermody132213
San Francisco
Webb200015
Brickhouse L, 0-1136432
Avila2-310000
Ruotolo1-310010
Espinal210002
Ortiz221112
Fenter100000

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Alex Mackay; Third, Doug Edding.

T_3:25. A_10482

