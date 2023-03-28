|Chicago
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|4
|Totals
|28
|8
|7
|8
|E.Andrs 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mdrigal 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|N.Mndou 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Verdugo 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Gnzalez rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Brnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Meses rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aliendo c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|A.Vughn 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Crwtrng cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|T.Snydr 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alcntra rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|G.Shets dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Caissie lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Bossard dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Amaya dh
|1
|1
|0
|1
|S.Zvala c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Br.Ball dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hcknbrg c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strumpf 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Lureano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrr Jr. 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|O.Colas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Ellis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|A.Atwod ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sprnkle ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gladney lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|B.Nrman lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|We.Kath 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ch.Shaw 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago WS
|102
|200
|000
|-
|5
|Chicago Cubs
|020
|050
|10(x)
|-
|8
E_Norman (1), Murray Jr. (1). DP_Chicago 3, Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 10, Chicago 3. 2B_Mondou (1), Gladney (1), Murray Jr. (1). HR_Gonzalez (6), Vaughn (2), Vazquez (2). SF_Amaya.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Kopech
|4
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|7
|Shilling L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Warner
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Chicago
|Smyly
|4
|10
|5
|4
|1
|3
|Horn W, 1-1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|McAvene H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bigge H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Reindl S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Kopech (Amaya), Shilling (Crow-Armstrong).
WP_Smyly, Horn.
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Lew Williams;.
T_2:21. A_14478
