ChicagoChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals385134Totals28878
E.Andrs 2b2000Mdrigal 3b1010
N.Mndou 2b2121Verdugo 3b2110
Gnzalez rf3122Brnhart c2000
L.Meses rf2000Aliendo c2100
A.Vughn 1b3121Crwtrng cf3110
T.Snydr 3b2000Alcntra rf3111
G.Shets dh3110Caissie lf4012
Bossard dh1000M.Amaya dh1101
S.Zvala c3010Br.Ball dh1000
Hcknbrg c1000Strumpf 2b3100
Lureano ph1000Mrr Jr. 1b2112
O.Colas cf1000Mldnado 1b1000
D.Ellis cf2000Vazquez ss3112
A.Atwod ph1000
Cstillo ss3010
Sprnkle ss1000
Gladney lf3020
B.Nrman lf1010
We.Kath 3b3110
Ch.Shaw 1b0000

Chicago WS102200000-5
Chicago Cubs02005010(x)-8

E_Norman (1), Murray Jr. (1). DP_Chicago 3, Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 10, Chicago 3. 2B_Mondou (1), Gladney (1), Murray Jr. (1). HR_Gonzalez (6), Vaughn (2), Vazquez (2). SF_Amaya.

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Kopech41-355537
Shilling L, 0-1, BS, 0-12-312210
Warner311003
Chicago
Smyly4105413
Horn W, 1-1220004
McAvene H, 1100001
Bigge H, 1110022
Reindl S, 1-1100011

HBP_by_Kopech (Amaya), Shilling (Crow-Armstrong).

WP_Smyly, Horn.

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Lew Williams;.

T_2:21. A_14478

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you