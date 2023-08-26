|Sami Valimaki, Finland
|63-70-67—200
|Matt Wallace, England
|70-63-67—200
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|65-67-69—201
|Wil Besseling, Netherlands
|67-68-67—202
|Nick Bachem, Germany
|70-66-67—203
|Todd Clements, England
|65-69-69—203
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan
|65-69-69—203
|Max Schmitt, Germany
|65-70-68—203
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|67-71-65—203
|Alexander Knappe, Germany
|67-68-69—204
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark
|70-69-65—204
|Antoine Rozner, France
|70-67-67—204
|Freddy Schott, Germany
|67-69-68—204
|Ludvig Aberg, Sweden
|68-66-71—205
|Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa
|71-67-67—205
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|66-73-66—205
|Francesco Molinari, Italy
|71-67-67—205
|Yannik Paul, Germany
|66-70-69—205
|Jiri Zuska, Czech Republic
|71-67-67—205
|John Axelsen, Denmark
|68-69-69—206
|Alexander Bjork, Sweden
|65-66-75—206
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden
|72-67-67—206
|Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal
|67-67-72—206
|Alex Fitzpatrick, England
|70-67-69—206
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy
|66-69-71—206
|John Murphy, Ireland
|70-68-68—206
|Victor Perez, France
|68-68-70—206
|Yannick Schuetz, Germany
|68-68-70—206
|Jeff Winther, Denmark
|70-70-66—206
|Daniel Brown, England
|69-71-67—207
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|70-68-69—207
|Alejandro Del Rey, Spain
|71-68-68—207
|Julien Guerrier, France
|68-70-69—207
|Alexander Levy, France
|70-69-68—207
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|69-70-68—207
|Dan Bradbury, England
|69-70-69—208
|Julien Brun, France
|70-67-71—208
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|68-71-69—208
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Norway
|75-64-69—208
|Nathan Kimsey, England
|70-70-68—208
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain
|68-72-68—208
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark
|68-70-70—208
|James Morrison, England
|70-67-71—208
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain
|68-70-70—208
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|69-70-70—209
|Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark
|71-68-70—209
|David Ravetto, France
|70-69-70—209
|John Catlin, United States
|73-67-70—210
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|70-70-70—210
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France
|70-70-70—210
|Garrick Porteous, England
|69-71-70—210
|JC Ritchie, South Africa
|69-69-72—210
|Ricardo Santos, Portugal
|72-68-70—210
|Martin Simonsen, Denmark
|67-72-71—210
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|69-71-70—210
|Marc Warren, Scotland
|68-69-73—210
|Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen, Denmark
|72-68-71—211
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa
|72-67-72—211
|Justin Walters, South Africa
|70-69-72—211
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland
|71-68-73—212
|Hurly Long, Germany
|67-72-73—212
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|69-71-72—212
|Tristen Strydom, South Africa
|71-68-73—212
|Victor Dubuisson, France
|70-68-75—213
|Mateusz Gradecki, Poland
|71-68-74—213
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|67-69-77—213
|Manu Gandas, India
|66-74-74—214
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|67-73-74—214
|David Law, Scotland
|72-68-75—215
