Saturday

At Albatross Golf Resort

Prague

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72

Third Round

Sami Valimaki, Finland63-70-67—200
Matt Wallace, England70-63-67—200
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark65-67-69—201
Wil Besseling, Netherlands67-68-67—202
Nick Bachem, Germany70-66-67—203
Todd Clements, England65-69-69—203
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan65-69-69—203
Max Schmitt, Germany65-70-68—203
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay67-71-65—203
Alexander Knappe, Germany67-68-69—204
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark70-69-65—204
Antoine Rozner, France70-67-67—204
Freddy Schott, Germany67-69-68—204
Ludvig Aberg, Sweden68-66-71—205
Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa71-67-67—205
Robert Macintyre, Scotland66-73-66—205
Francesco Molinari, Italy71-67-67—205
Yannik Paul, Germany66-70-69—205
Jiri Zuska, Czech Republic71-67-67—205
John Axelsen, Denmark68-69-69—206
Alexander Bjork, Sweden65-66-75—206
Jens Dantorp, Sweden72-67-67—206
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal67-67-72—206
Alex Fitzpatrick, England70-67-69—206
Edoardo Molinari, Italy66-69-71—206
John Murphy, Ireland70-68-68—206
Victor Perez, France68-68-70—206
Yannick Schuetz, Germany68-68-70—206
Jeff Winther, Denmark70-70-66—206
Daniel Brown, England69-71-67—207
Jorge Campillo, Spain70-68-69—207
Alejandro Del Rey, Spain71-68-68—207
Julien Guerrier, France68-70-69—207
Alexander Levy, France70-69-68—207
Renato Paratore, Italy69-70-68—207
Dan Bradbury, England69-70-69—208
Julien Brun, France70-67-71—208
Angel Hidalgo, Spain68-71-69—208
Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Norway75-64-69—208
Nathan Kimsey, England70-70-68—208
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain68-72-68—208
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark68-70-70—208
James Morrison, England70-67-71—208
Santiago Tarrio, Spain68-70-70—208
Gavin Green, Malaysia69-70-70—209
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark71-68-70—209
David Ravetto, France70-69-70—209
John Catlin, United States73-67-70—210
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark70-70-70—210
Jeong-Weon Ko, France70-70-70—210
Garrick Porteous, England69-71-70—210
JC Ritchie, South Africa69-69-72—210
Ricardo Santos, Portugal72-68-70—210
Martin Simonsen, Denmark67-72-71—210
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden69-71-70—210
Marc Warren, Scotland68-69-73—210
Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen, Denmark72-68-71—211
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa72-67-72—211
Justin Walters, South Africa70-69-72—211
Padraig Harrington, Ireland71-68-73—212
Hurly Long, Germany67-72-73—212
Eddie Pepperell, England69-71-72—212
Tristen Strydom, South Africa71-68-73—212
Victor Dubuisson, France70-68-75—213
Mateusz Gradecki, Poland71-68-74—213
Adrian Meronk, Poland67-69-77—213
Manu Gandas, India66-74-74—214
Adrian Otaegui, Spain67-73-74—214
David Law, Scotland72-68-75—215

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you