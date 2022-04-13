|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Period_None.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 32 (Pavelski, Robertson), 15:10.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-6-12_25. Dallas 7-12-10_29.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 3; Dallas 0 of 3.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 35-16-5 (28 shots-27 saves). Dallas, Wedgewood 12-14-4 (25-25).
A_0 (18,532). T_2:32.
Referees_Chris Lee, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Kiel Murchison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.