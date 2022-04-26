UTAH (77)
Bogdanovic 0-9 2-3 2, O'Neale 2-6 0-0 5, Gobert 6-7 5-7 17, Conley 1-6 2-3 4, Mitchell 4-15 1-1 9, Hernangomez 2-6 0-0 5, Paschall 0-2 0-0 0, House Jr. 2-3 3-4 8, Whiteside 1-4 0-0 2, Alexander-Walker 2-2 1-1 5, Butler 0-2 0-0 0, Clarkson 9-15 2-2 20. Totals 29-77 16-21 77.
DALLAS (102)
Bullock 3-9 0-0 9, Finney-Smith 4-11 2-2 13, Powell 4-4 0-0 8, Brunson 9-20 5-5 24, Doncic 11-22 8-12 33, Bertans 0-0 0-0 0, Chriss 1-2 0-0 2, Kleber 0-1 0-0 0, Marjanovic 0-1 0-0 0, Burke 2-4 0-0 4, Dinwiddie 3-8 1-2 9, Green 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 37-85 16-21 102.
|Utah
|18
|18
|19
|22
|—
|77
|Dallas
|24
|28
|29
|21
|—
|102
3-Point Goals_Utah 3-30 (House Jr. 1-1, Hernangomez 1-5, O'Neale 1-5, Conley 0-3, Clarkson 0-4, Bogdanovic 0-5, Mitchell 0-7), Dallas 12-43 (Finney-Smith 3-7, Bullock 3-9, Doncic 3-10, Dinwiddie 2-5, Brunson 1-7, Burke 0-1, Kleber 0-1, Green 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 40 (Gobert 11), Dallas 49 (Doncic 13). Assists_Utah 12 (Conley 5), Dallas 16 (Doncic 5). Total Fouls_Utah 24, Dallas 18. A_20,577 (19,200)
