|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bogdanovic
|27:42
|0-9
|2-3
|1-1
|1
|3
|2
|O'Neale
|22:13
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|5
|Gobert
|26:56
|6-7
|5-7
|4-11
|0
|5
|17
|Conley
|27:08
|1-6
|2-3
|0-1
|5
|5
|4
|Mitchell
|31:35
|4-15
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|1
|9
|Clarkson
|32:08
|9-15
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|3
|20
|House Jr.
|22:56
|2-3
|3-4
|0-4
|0
|1
|8
|Hernangomez
|18:56
|2-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|5
|Whiteside
|13:04
|1-4
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|2
|2
|Paschall
|8:00
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Alexander-Walker
|4:41
|2-2
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|0
|5
|Butler
|4:41
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|29-77
|16-21
|7-40
|12
|24
|77
Percentages: FG .377, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 3-30, .100 (House Jr. 1-1, Hernangomez 1-5, O'Neale 1-5, Conley 0-3, Clarkson 0-4, Bogdanovic 0-5, Mitchell 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (House Jr., Whiteside).
Turnovers: 13 (Mitchell 4, Bogdanovic 2, Conley 2, Hernangomez 2, Clarkson, Gobert, O'Neale).
Steals: 8 (Clarkson 2, Alexander-Walker, Gobert, Hernangomez, Mitchell, O'Neale, Whiteside).
Technical Fouls: Whiteside, 5:33 fourth; Whiteside, 5:33 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bullock
|30:52
|3-9
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|2
|9
|Finney-Smith
|40:59
|4-11
|2-2
|3-5
|4
|3
|13
|Powell
|20:23
|4-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|8
|Brunson
|36:34
|9-20
|5-5
|2-5
|4
|2
|24
|Doncic
|32:46
|11-22
|8-12
|0-13
|5
|4
|33
|Dinwiddie
|27:56
|3-8
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|9
|Kleber
|20:07
|0-1
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Green
|13:59
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Bertans
|6:24
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Burke
|4:40
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Chriss
|4:05
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Marjanovic
|1:15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|37-85
|16-21
|11-49
|16
|18
|102
Percentages: FG .435, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 12-43, .279 (Finney-Smith 3-7, Bullock 3-9, Doncic 3-10, Dinwiddie 2-5, Brunson 1-7, Burke 0-1, Kleber 0-1, Green 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Doncic).
Turnovers: 10 (Doncic 5, Finney-Smith 2, Brunson, Dinwiddie, Marjanovic).
Steals: 6 (Bullock 3, Bertans, Brunson, Finney-Smith).
Technical Fouls: Bullock, 9:55 third; Bullock, 5:33 fourth; Finney-Smith, 5:33 fourth.
|Utah
|18
|18
|19
|22
|—
|77
|Dallas
|24
|28
|29
|21
|—
|102
A_20,577 (19,200). T_2:20.
