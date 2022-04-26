FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bogdanovic27:420-92-31-1132
O'Neale22:132-60-00-3115
Gobert26:566-75-74-110517
Conley27:081-62-30-1554
Mitchell31:354-151-10-2119
Clarkson32:089-152-20-43320
House Jr.22:562-33-40-4018
Hernangomez18:562-60-01-4025
Whiteside13:041-40-01-6022
Paschall8:000-20-00-2010
Alexander-Walker4:412-21-10-1105
Butler4:410-20-00-1000
Totals240:0029-7716-217-40122477

Percentages: FG .377, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 3-30, .100 (House Jr. 1-1, Hernangomez 1-5, O'Neale 1-5, Conley 0-3, Clarkson 0-4, Bogdanovic 0-5, Mitchell 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (House Jr., Whiteside).

Turnovers: 13 (Mitchell 4, Bogdanovic 2, Conley 2, Hernangomez 2, Clarkson, Gobert, O'Neale).

Steals: 8 (Clarkson 2, Alexander-Walker, Gobert, Hernangomez, Mitchell, O'Neale, Whiteside).

Technical Fouls: Whiteside, 5:33 fourth; Whiteside, 5:33 fourth.

FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bullock30:523-90-01-7229
Finney-Smith40:594-112-23-54313
Powell20:234-40-01-4028
Brunson36:349-205-52-54224
Doncic32:4611-228-120-135433
Dinwiddie27:563-81-21-4129
Kleber20:070-10-01-5000
Green13:590-30-00-1020
Bertans6:240-00-01-1010
Burke4:402-40-00-1004
Chriss4:051-20-01-2002
Marjanovic1:150-10-00-1000
Totals240:0037-8516-2111-491618102

Percentages: FG .435, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 12-43, .279 (Finney-Smith 3-7, Bullock 3-9, Doncic 3-10, Dinwiddie 2-5, Brunson 1-7, Burke 0-1, Kleber 0-1, Green 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Doncic).

Turnovers: 10 (Doncic 5, Finney-Smith 2, Brunson, Dinwiddie, Marjanovic).

Steals: 6 (Bullock 3, Bertans, Brunson, Finney-Smith).

Technical Fouls: Bullock, 9:55 third; Bullock, 5:33 fourth; Finney-Smith, 5:33 fourth.

Utah1818192277
Dallas24282921102

A_20,577 (19,200). T_2:20.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

