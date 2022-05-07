PHOENIX (94)
Bridges 5-14 2-2 12, Crowder 7-12 0-0 19, Ayton 6-12 4-4 16, Booker 6-13 2-4 18, Paul 5-9 0-0 12, Johnson 1-4 3-3 6, Wainright 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 3-5 2-2 8, Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, Payne 0-4 0-0 0, Shamet 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 34-76 13-15 94.
DALLAS (103)
Bullock 5-11 1-1 15, Finney-Smith 5-15 0-0 14, Powell 1-2 0-0 2, Brunson 10-21 7-7 28, Doncic 11-25 2-5 26, Bertans 0-0 0-0 0, Kleber 6-9 0-0 14, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Burke 0-0 0-0 0, Dinwiddie 2-7 0-0 4, Ntilikina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-90 10-13 103.
|Phoenix
|20
|24
|23
|27
|—
|94
|Dallas
|29
|22
|31
|21
|—
|103
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 13-28 (Crowder 5-8, Booker 4-6, Paul 2-4, Shamet 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Holiday 0-1, Bridges 0-2, Payne 0-2), Dallas 13-39 (Bullock 4-10, Finney-Smith 4-11, Kleber 2-4, Doncic 2-7, Brunson 1-5, Dinwiddie 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 45 (Ayton 11), Dallas 36 (Doncic 13). Assists_Phoenix 23 (Booker 6), Dallas 25 (Doncic 9). Total Fouls_Phoenix 14, Dallas 19. A_20,777 (19,200)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.