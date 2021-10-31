SACRAMENTO (99)
Barnes 5-16 4-4 15, Harkless 1-4 0-0 2, Holmes 9-15 3-3 22, Fox 5-16 3-5 14, Haliburton 5-14 3-3 14, Thompson 5-7 3-5 13, Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Hield 4-13 0-0 11, Mitchell 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 38-96 16-20 99.
DALLAS (105)
Finney-Smith 5-13 2-4 13, Kleber 3-3 0-0 7, Powell 4-5 3-4 12, Doncic 10-21 2-6 23, Hardaway Jr. 5-14 2-2 16, Bullock 3-9 0-0 7, S.Brown 1-5 0-0 3, Cauley-Stein 2-4 0-0 4, M.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Brunson 3-10 2-2 8, Ntilikina 4-6 2-2 12. Totals 40-90 13-20 105.
|Sacramento
|22
|25
|25
|27
|—
|99
|Dallas
|31
|22
|29
|23
|—
|105
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 7-36 (Hield 3-12, Fox 1-4, Haliburton 1-4, Barnes 1-8, Harkless 0-3, Mitchell 0-3), Dallas 12-37 (Hardaway Jr. 4-11, Ntilikina 2-2, S.Brown 1-4, Bullock 1-5, Finney-Smith 1-6, Doncic 1-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 56 (Holmes 13), Dallas 45 (Doncic, Powell 8). Assists_Sacramento 20 (Barnes 5), Dallas 24 (Doncic 10). Total Fouls_Sacramento 19, Dallas 20. A_19,231 (19,200)