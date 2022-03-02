DALLAS (109)
Bullock 2-9 2-3 7, Finney-Smith 6-10 1-3 16, Powell 4-4 5-6 13, Brunson 9-15 0-0 22, Doncic 9-21 7-11 25, Bertans 0-4 0-0 0, Kleber 3-5 0-2 6, Dinwiddie 5-11 2-2 14, Green 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 41-82 17-27 109.
L.A. LAKERS (104)
Johnson 4-6 0-0 11, Reaves 1-6 0-0 2, James 10-18 3-5 26, Monk 5-14 4-6 17, Westbrook 5-17 2-2 12, Anthony 6-11 5-5 20, Howard 1-1 0-0 2, Bazemore 2-3 0-0 6, Horton-Tucker 3-6 2-2 8. Totals 37-82 16-20 104.
|Dallas
|30
|41
|14
|24
|—
|109
|L.A. Lakers
|25
|31
|31
|17
|—
|104
3-Point Goals_Dallas 10-35 (Brunson 4-6, Finney-Smith 3-7, Dinwiddie 2-5, Bullock 1-7, Kleber 0-1, Bertans 0-4, Doncic 0-5), L.A. Lakers 14-34 (Johnson 3-4, Anthony 3-6, Monk 3-6, James 3-7, Bazemore 2-2, Horton-Tucker 0-2, Reaves 0-3, Westbrook 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 45 (Finney-Smith 9), L.A. Lakers 37 (James 12). Assists_Dallas 24 (Dinwiddie 9), L.A. Lakers 22 (Westbrook 8). Total Fouls_Dallas 19, L.A. Lakers 20. A_17,857 (18,997)