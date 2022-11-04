|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TORONTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anunoby
|38:10
|11-21
|1-1
|2-7
|1
|4
|27
|Siakam
|31:14
|7-14
|4-6
|4-7
|6
|3
|18
|Koloko
|11:49
|1-2
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|4
|2
|Barnes
|38:05
|4-12
|2-2
|3-11
|10
|0
|11
|Trent Jr.
|36:28
|3-12
|5-6
|0-0
|0
|2
|12
|Boucher
|29:37
|6-13
|3-4
|4-9
|1
|4
|17
|Achiuwa
|26:36
|4-9
|6-6
|3-8
|2
|1
|15
|Porter Jr.
|20:33
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|6
|Young
|3:50
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Banton
|3:36
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|39-88
|21-25
|18-44
|20
|22
|110
Percentages: FG .443, FT .840.
3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Anunoby 4-6, Porter Jr. 2-3, Boucher 2-6, Achiuwa 1-3, Barnes 1-6, Trent Jr. 1-7, Koloko 0-1, Siakam 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Achiuwa, Banton, Boucher, Koloko).
Turnovers: 19 (Barnes 5, Anunoby 4, Achiuwa 2, Koloko 2, Siakam 2, Trent Jr. 2, Banton, Young).
Steals: 10 (Anunoby 5, Porter Jr. 2, Barnes, Siakam, Trent Jr.).
Technical Fouls: Raptors, 8:01 first; Raptors, 1:00 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bullock
|25:21
|1-7
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|3
|2
|Finney-Smith
|30:42
|4-7
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|1
|11
|Powell
|26:20
|3-6
|3-4
|1-2
|2
|3
|9
|Dinwiddie
|37:59
|8-17
|2-2
|0-1
|7
|4
|21
|Doncic
|36:33
|10-15
|12-14
|1-8
|6
|4
|35
|Wood
|22:45
|5-8
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|1
|13
|Green
|20:06
|3-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|7
|Hardaway Jr.
|19:06
|2-8
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|6
|Kleber
|16:49
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|2
|McGee
|4:18
|2-2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|39-77
|21-25
|6-31
|23
|21
|111
Percentages: FG .506, FT .840.
3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Doncic 3-6, Dinwiddie 3-8, Finney-Smith 2-5, Hardaway Jr. 2-6, Green 1-1, Wood 1-2, Kleber 0-1, Bullock 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bullock, Doncic, Wood).
Turnovers: 18 (Doncic 4, Finney-Smith 3, Kleber 3, Bullock 2, Dinwiddie 2, Hardaway Jr. 2, McGee, Wood).
Steals: 12 (Bullock 3, Doncic 3, Dinwiddie 2, Finney-Smith, Green, Hardaway Jr., Wood).
Technical Fouls: Mavericks, 7:16 first; Dinwiddie, 00:47 second; Doncic, 2:06 third.
|Toronto
|29
|28
|24
|29
|—
|110
|Dallas
|31
|31
|34
|15
|—
|111
A_20,177 (19,200). T_2:21.
