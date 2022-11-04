FGFTReb
TORONTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anunoby38:1011-211-12-71427
Siakam31:147-144-64-76318
Koloko11:491-20-02-2042
Barnes38:054-122-23-1110011
Trent Jr.36:283-125-60-00212
Boucher29:376-133-44-91417
Achiuwa26:364-96-63-82115
Porter Jr.20:332-30-00-0016
Young3:501-10-00-0022
Banton3:360-10-00-0010
Totals240:0039-8821-2518-442022110

Percentages: FG .443, FT .840.

3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Anunoby 4-6, Porter Jr. 2-3, Boucher 2-6, Achiuwa 1-3, Barnes 1-6, Trent Jr. 1-7, Koloko 0-1, Siakam 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Achiuwa, Banton, Boucher, Koloko).

Turnovers: 19 (Barnes 5, Anunoby 4, Achiuwa 2, Koloko 2, Siakam 2, Trent Jr. 2, Banton, Young).

Steals: 10 (Anunoby 5, Porter Jr. 2, Barnes, Siakam, Trent Jr.).

Technical Fouls: Raptors, 8:01 first; Raptors, 1:00 second.

FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bullock25:211-70-01-4232
Finney-Smith30:424-71-22-40111
Powell26:203-63-41-2239
Dinwiddie37:598-172-20-17421
Doncic36:3310-1512-141-86435
Wood22:455-82-20-51113
Green20:063-30-01-2037
Hardaway Jr.19:062-80-00-2326
Kleber16:491-40-00-2202
McGee4:182-21-10-1005
Totals240:0039-7721-256-312321111

Percentages: FG .506, FT .840.

3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Doncic 3-6, Dinwiddie 3-8, Finney-Smith 2-5, Hardaway Jr. 2-6, Green 1-1, Wood 1-2, Kleber 0-1, Bullock 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bullock, Doncic, Wood).

Turnovers: 18 (Doncic 4, Finney-Smith 3, Kleber 3, Bullock 2, Dinwiddie 2, Hardaway Jr. 2, McGee, Wood).

Steals: 12 (Bullock 3, Doncic 3, Dinwiddie 2, Finney-Smith, Green, Hardaway Jr., Wood).

Technical Fouls: Mavericks, 7:16 first; Dinwiddie, 00:47 second; Doncic, 2:06 third.

Toronto29282429110
Dallas31313415111

A_20,177 (19,200). T_2:21.

