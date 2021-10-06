|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|O'Neale
|16:53
|5-10
|1-1
|3-8
|2
|1
|12
|Oni
|32:50
|1-7
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|3
|3
|Paschall
|27:33
|5-11
|2-3
|0-3
|0
|1
|13
|Clarkson
|16:53
|3-11
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|2
|9
|Forrest
|30:59
|3-11
|1-2
|0-3
|6
|2
|8
|Butler
|30:27
|9-18
|1-2
|0-1
|4
|4
|22
|Azubuike
|24:26
|2-3
|1-2
|2-14
|2
|3
|5
|Fitts
|23:01
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|12
|Hughes
|18:57
|4-11
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|11
|Bolden
|6:41
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Alston Jr.
|5:40
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Teague
|5:40
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|39-94
|7-11
|7-40
|26
|22
|101
Percentages: FG .415, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 16-52, .308 (Fitts 4-5, Butler 3-7, Hughes 3-9, Clarkson 2-10, Forrest 1-4, O'Neale 1-4, Oni 1-6, Paschall 1-6, Teague 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Forrest 2, Clarkson, Oni).
Turnovers: 13 (Butler 3, Azubuike 2, Fitts 2, Forrest 2, Paschall 2, Hughes, O'Neale).
Steals: 8 (Clarkson 2, O'Neale 2, Alston Jr., Azubuike, Fitts, Forrest).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Green
|18:22
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|0
|Porzingis
|16:07
|2-6
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|0
|7
|M.Brown
|14:24
|2-4
|2-5
|1-6
|0
|0
|6
|Doncic
|15:33
|8-10
|1-2
|0-6
|5
|1
|19
|Hardaway Jr.
|17:04
|2-8
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|5
|Brunson
|20:58
|4-11
|2-3
|1-5
|8
|1
|10
|Cauley-Stein
|20:56
|3-7
|0-0
|0-9
|0
|2
|6
|S.Brown
|20:34
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|5
|Kleber
|18:47
|2-3
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|7
|Jones
|14:25
|6-10
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|13
|Bullock
|14:21
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|6
|Hunt
|13:39
|3-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|6
|McLaughlin
|13:39
|1-6
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Omoruyi
|12:00
|1-2
|1-2
|3-6
|3
|2
|3
|Marjanovic
|9:11
|5-7
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|14
|Totals
|240:00
|43-91
|14-20
|9-54
|25
|16
|111
Percentages: FG .473, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Marjanovic 2-2, Doncic 2-4, Bullock 2-5, Jones 1-1, Kleber 1-1, Hardaway Jr. 1-2, S.Brown 1-2, Porzingis 1-4, Omoruyi 0-1, Brunson 0-2, Cauley-Stein 0-2, McLaughlin 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Porzingis 2, Brunson, Cauley-Stein, McLaughlin).
Turnovers: 14 (Doncic 2, Jones 2, Marjanovic 2, Omoruyi 2, Porzingis 2, Brunson, Green, McLaughlin, S.Brown).
Steals: 5 (Hunt 2, Brunson, Doncic, Marjanovic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah
|31
|25
|18
|27
|—
|101
|Dallas
|22
|39
|31
|19
|—
|111
A_15,841 (19,200). T_2:01.