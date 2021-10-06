FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
O'Neale16:535-101-13-82112
Oni32:501-70-02-5233
Paschall27:335-112-30-30113
Clarkson16:533-111-10-2229
Forrest30:593-111-20-3628
Butler30:279-181-20-14422
Azubuike24:262-31-22-14235
Fitts23:014-70-00-13212
Hughes18:574-110-00-33111
Bolden6:411-10-00-0112
Alston Jr.5:400-00-00-0100
Teague5:402-40-00-0024
Totals240:0039-947-117-402622101

Percentages: FG .415, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 16-52, .308 (Fitts 4-5, Butler 3-7, Hughes 3-9, Clarkson 2-10, Forrest 1-4, O'Neale 1-4, Oni 1-6, Paschall 1-6, Teague 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Forrest 2, Clarkson, Oni).

Turnovers: 13 (Butler 3, Azubuike 2, Fitts 2, Forrest 2, Paschall 2, Hughes, O'Neale).

Steals: 8 (Clarkson 2, O'Neale 2, Alston Jr., Azubuike, Fitts, Forrest).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Green18:220-30-00-2220
Porzingis16:072-62-20-4307
M.Brown14:242-42-51-6006
Doncic15:338-101-20-65119
Hardaway Jr.17:042-80-01-2215
Brunson20:584-112-31-58110
Cauley-Stein20:563-70-00-9026
S.Brown20:342-50-00-3015
Kleber18:472-32-20-2017
Jones14:256-100-01-20013
Bullock14:212-50-00-0106
Hunt13:393-40-01-2026
McLaughlin13:391-62-20-2014
Omoruyi12:001-21-23-6323
Marjanovic9:115-72-21-31214
Totals240:0043-9114-209-542516111

Percentages: FG .473, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Marjanovic 2-2, Doncic 2-4, Bullock 2-5, Jones 1-1, Kleber 1-1, Hardaway Jr. 1-2, S.Brown 1-2, Porzingis 1-4, Omoruyi 0-1, Brunson 0-2, Cauley-Stein 0-2, McLaughlin 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Porzingis 2, Brunson, Cauley-Stein, McLaughlin).

Turnovers: 14 (Doncic 2, Jones 2, Marjanovic 2, Omoruyi 2, Porzingis 2, Brunson, Green, McLaughlin, S.Brown).

Steals: 5 (Hunt 2, Brunson, Doncic, Marjanovic).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah31251827101
Dallas22393119111

A_15,841 (19,200). T_2:01.

