DALLAS (112)
Finney-Smith 7-14 1-2 17, Porzingis 9-16 10-10 30, Cauley-Stein 1-4 0-0 2, Doncic 9-21 4-4 26, Hardaway Jr. 5-17 1-2 13, Kleber 2-6 3-4 8, Powell 0-0 0-2 0, S.Brown 3-5 0-0 7, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Brunson 2-3 0-0 4, Burke 1-3 3-3 5. Totals 39-89 22-27 112.
L.A. CLIPPERS (104)
George 7-23 11-12 26, Morris Sr. 4-12 0-1 10, Zubac 3-5 4-4 10, Bledsoe 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 12-23 4-6 31, Ibaka 0-1 1-2 1, Hartenstein 2-4 0-0 4, Coffey 2-5 2-2 7, Mann 2-5 2-2 7, Winslow 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 35-85 24-29 104.
|Dallas
|21
|21
|38
|23
|9
|—
|112
|L.A. Clippers
|26
|22
|28
|27
|1
|—
|104
3-Point Goals_Dallas 12-39 (Doncic 4-11, Porzingis 2-5, Finney-Smith 2-8, Hardaway Jr. 2-10, Kleber 1-3), L.A. Clippers 10-32 (Jackson 3-8, Kennard 2-4, Morris Sr. 2-7, Mann 1-2, Coffey 1-4, George 1-6). Fouled Out_Dallas None, L.A. Clippers 1 (Mann). Rebounds_Dallas 42 (Doncic, Kleber 9), L.A. Clippers 47 (Jackson 10). Assists_Dallas 22 (Doncic 9), L.A. Clippers 17 (George 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 23, L.A. Clippers 24. A_17,067 (18,997)