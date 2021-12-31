FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Finney-Smith37:454-92-21-36112
Porzingis32:448-126-73-96224
Powell20:105-103-34-71313
Brunson34:3411-190-01-58023
Bullock30:305-83-40-53116
Green26:262-64-40-2128
S.Brown21:003-51-20-7108
Chriss18:294-50-00-7028
Pinson8:090-20-00-1310
C.Jones5:260-40-01-1100
Brown Jr.1:550-10-00-0000
G.King1:550-00-00-0010
M.Brown0:570-00-00-0010
Totals240:0042-8119-2210-473014112

Percentages: FG .519, FT .864.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Bullock 3-5, Porzingis 2-4, Finney-Smith 2-5, Brunson 1-2, S.Brown 1-3, Brown Jr. 0-1, Green 0-1, Pinson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Porzingis 2, Brown Jr., Chriss, Finney-Smith, Pinson, S.Brown).

Turnovers: 11 (Brunson 3, Green 2, Porzingis 2, Bullock, C.Jones, Chriss, Powell).

Steals: 5 (Powell 2, Bullock, C.Jones, Finney-Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SACRAMENTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bagley III24:437-141-13-51315
Barnes29:353-93-41-21011
Holmes28:595-61-11-70211
Fox31:243-143-30-17210
Haliburton32:446-101-20-410117
Hield25:483-71-10-0308
Mitchell24:321-80-00-1312
Metu19:244-130-00-50210
D.Jones19:015-80-03-80510
Ramsey1:551-10-00-0002
Woodard II1:550-10-00-0000
Totals240:0038-9110-128-33251696

Percentages: FG .418, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Haliburton 4-5, Barnes 2-4, Metu 2-5, Fox 1-3, Hield 1-4, Mitchell 0-3, Bagley III 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Fox 2, Holmes 2).

Turnovers: 10 (Fox 2, Haliburton 2, Hield 2, Holmes 2, Bagley III, D.Jones).

Steals: 7 (Metu 2, Bagley III, Fox, Haliburton, Hield, Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: Kings, 10:48 fourth.

Dallas34283218112
Sacramento3917202096

A_15,833 (17,608). T_2:01.

