|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Finney-Smith
|37:45
|4-9
|2-2
|1-3
|6
|1
|12
|Porzingis
|32:44
|8-12
|6-7
|3-9
|6
|2
|24
|Powell
|20:10
|5-10
|3-3
|4-7
|1
|3
|13
|Brunson
|34:34
|11-19
|0-0
|1-5
|8
|0
|23
|Bullock
|30:30
|5-8
|3-4
|0-5
|3
|1
|16
|Green
|26:26
|2-6
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|8
|S.Brown
|21:00
|3-5
|1-2
|0-7
|1
|0
|8
|Chriss
|18:29
|4-5
|0-0
|0-7
|0
|2
|8
|Pinson
|8:09
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|0
|C.Jones
|5:26
|0-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Brown Jr.
|1:55
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|G.King
|1:55
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|M.Brown
|0:57
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-81
|19-22
|10-47
|30
|14
|112
Percentages: FG .519, FT .864.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Bullock 3-5, Porzingis 2-4, Finney-Smith 2-5, Brunson 1-2, S.Brown 1-3, Brown Jr. 0-1, Green 0-1, Pinson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Porzingis 2, Brown Jr., Chriss, Finney-Smith, Pinson, S.Brown).
Turnovers: 11 (Brunson 3, Green 2, Porzingis 2, Bullock, C.Jones, Chriss, Powell).
Steals: 5 (Powell 2, Bullock, C.Jones, Finney-Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bagley III
|24:43
|7-14
|1-1
|3-5
|1
|3
|15
|Barnes
|29:35
|3-9
|3-4
|1-2
|1
|0
|11
|Holmes
|28:59
|5-6
|1-1
|1-7
|0
|2
|11
|Fox
|31:24
|3-14
|3-3
|0-1
|7
|2
|10
|Haliburton
|32:44
|6-10
|1-2
|0-4
|10
|1
|17
|Hield
|25:48
|3-7
|1-1
|0-0
|3
|0
|8
|Mitchell
|24:32
|1-8
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|2
|Metu
|19:24
|4-13
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|2
|10
|D.Jones
|19:01
|5-8
|0-0
|3-8
|0
|5
|10
|Ramsey
|1:55
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Woodard II
|1:55
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|38-91
|10-12
|8-33
|25
|16
|96
Percentages: FG .418, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Haliburton 4-5, Barnes 2-4, Metu 2-5, Fox 1-3, Hield 1-4, Mitchell 0-3, Bagley III 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Fox 2, Holmes 2).
Turnovers: 10 (Fox 2, Haliburton 2, Hield 2, Holmes 2, Bagley III, D.Jones).
Steals: 7 (Metu 2, Bagley III, Fox, Haliburton, Hield, Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: Kings, 10:48 fourth.
|Dallas
|34
|28
|32
|18
|—
|112
|Sacramento
|39
|17
|20
|20
|—
|96
A_15,833 (17,608). T_2:01.