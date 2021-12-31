DALLAS (112)
Finney-Smith 4-9 2-2 12, Porzingis 8-12 6-7 24, Powell 5-10 3-3 13, Brunson 11-19 0-0 23, Bullock 5-8 3-4 16, Chriss 4-5 0-0 8, S.Brown 3-5 1-2 8, G.King 0-0 0-0 0, M.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Brown Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, C.Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Green 2-6 4-4 8, Pinson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-81 19-22 112.
SACRAMENTO (96)
Bagley III 7-14 1-1 15, Barnes 3-9 3-4 11, Holmes 5-6 1-1 11, Fox 3-14 3-3 10, Haliburton 6-10 1-2 17, Woodard II 0-1 0-0 0, D.Jones 5-8 0-0 10, Metu 4-13 0-0 10, Hield 3-7 1-1 8, Mitchell 1-8 0-0 2, Ramsey 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 38-91 10-12 96.
|Dallas
|34
|28
|32
|18
|—
|112
|Sacramento
|39
|17
|20
|20
|—
|96
3-Point Goals_Dallas 9-22 (Bullock 3-5, Porzingis 2-4, Finney-Smith 2-5, Brunson 1-2, S.Brown 1-3), Sacramento 10-29 (Haliburton 4-5, Barnes 2-4, Metu 2-5, Fox 1-3, Hield 1-4, Mitchell 0-3, Bagley III 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 47 (Porzingis 9), Sacramento 33 (D.Jones 8). Assists_Dallas 30 (Brunson 8), Sacramento 25 (Haliburton 10). Total Fouls_Dallas 14, Sacramento 16. A_15,833 (17,608)