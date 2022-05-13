PHOENIX (86)
Bridges 2-7 2-2 7, Crowder 2-4 4-4 9, Ayton 10-16 1-4 21, Booker 6-17 7-7 19, Paul 4-7 2-2 13, Craig 3-6 0-0 6, Johnson 1-5 2-2 5, Wainright 0-3 0-0 0, Biyombo 2-4 0-0 4, Payne 0-3 0-0 0, Shamet 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 31-78 18-21 86.
DALLAS (113)
Bullock 7-15 0-0 19, Finney-Smith 1-4 1-2 4, Powell 2-2 4-6 8, Brunson 6-14 6-6 18, Doncic 11-26 9-14 33, Bertans 0-1 3-4 3, Chriss 0-0 2-2 2, Kleber 3-6 0-0 9, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Marjanovic 0-1 2-2 2, Burke 0-0 0-0 0, Dinwiddie 5-7 0-0 15, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Ntilikina 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-77 27-36 113.
|Phoenix
|25
|20
|27
|14
|—
|86
|Dallas
|28
|32
|34
|19
|—
|113
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 6-18 (Paul 3-5, Bridges 1-1, Crowder 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Shamet 0-1, Wainright 0-1, Craig 0-2, Booker 0-4), Dallas 16-39 (Dinwiddie 5-7, Bullock 5-11, Kleber 3-5, Doncic 2-8, Finney-Smith 1-3, Bertans 0-1, Ntilikina 0-1, Brunson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 45 (Ayton 11), Dallas 39 (Doncic 11). Assists_Phoenix 18 (Bridges 5), Dallas 18 (Doncic 8). Total Fouls_Phoenix 27, Dallas 23. A_20,777 (19,200)
