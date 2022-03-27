|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hernangomez
|29:12
|3-6
|0-0
|1-9
|2
|2
|7
|O'Neale
|29:05
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|6
|Paschall
|26:00
|4-9
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|10
|Conley
|26:28
|6-9
|2-5
|0-0
|7
|3
|14
|Mitchell
|31:49
|4-13
|3-3
|0-5
|4
|1
|12
|Clarkson
|29:20
|5-12
|1-1
|0-3
|6
|2
|14
|Gay
|23:08
|8-14
|0-0
|3-8
|2
|4
|18
|Forrest
|20:32
|5-9
|0-1
|3-4
|1
|1
|10
|Butler
|9:28
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|7
|Alexander-Walker
|9:01
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sneed
|5:57
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|41-89
|6-10
|7-36
|23
|20
|100
Percentages: FG .461, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Clarkson 3-5, Paschall 2-3, O'Neale 2-4, Gay 2-5, Butler 1-3, Hernangomez 1-4, Mitchell 1-4, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Forrest 0-1, Conley 0-2, Sneed 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Alexander-Walker).
Turnovers: 6 (Butler 2, Mitchell 2, Clarkson, Hernangomez).
Steals: 5 (O'Neale 2, Hernangomez, Mitchell, Paschall).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bullock
|34:51
|8-12
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|23
|Finney-Smith
|32:10
|3-6
|0-0
|2-3
|3
|1
|8
|Powell
|21:36
|2-3
|2-3
|1-5
|0
|0
|6
|Brunson
|32:19
|7-15
|6-6
|3-10
|5
|2
|22
|Doncic
|32:42
|11-21
|6-9
|1-10
|5
|3
|32
|Dinwiddie
|23:27
|5-10
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|2
|12
|Kleber
|22:52
|1-2
|0-2
|2-7
|1
|0
|2
|Bertans
|15:50
|2-4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|6
|Green
|13:37
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|0
|Burke
|3:32
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Chriss
|3:32
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Ntilikina
|3:32
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|40-77
|17-24
|10-45
|21
|13
|114
Percentages: FG .519, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 17-34, .500 (Bullock 7-11, Doncic 4-7, Brunson 2-4, Finney-Smith 2-4, Ntilikina 1-1, Dinwiddie 1-3, Bertans 0-1, Burke 0-1, Green 0-1, Kleber 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Green, Powell).
Turnovers: 8 (Doncic 3, Dinwiddie 2, Brunson, Kleber, Powell).
Steals: 3 (Bertans, Bullock, Ntilikina).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah
|29
|30
|20
|21
|—
|100
|Dallas
|21
|37
|32
|24
|—
|114
A_20,177 (19,200). T_2:05.
