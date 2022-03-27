FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hernangomez29:123-60-01-9227
O'Neale29:052-60-00-3036
Paschall26:004-90-00-11310
Conley26:286-92-50-07314
Mitchell31:494-133-30-54112
Clarkson29:205-121-10-36214
Gay23:088-140-03-82418
Forrest20:325-90-13-41110
Butler9:283-50-00-3017
Alexander-Walker9:010-30-00-0000
Sneed5:571-30-00-0002
Totals240:0041-896-107-362320100

Percentages: FG .461, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Clarkson 3-5, Paschall 2-3, O'Neale 2-4, Gay 2-5, Butler 1-3, Hernangomez 1-4, Mitchell 1-4, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Forrest 0-1, Conley 0-2, Sneed 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Alexander-Walker).

Turnovers: 6 (Butler 2, Mitchell 2, Clarkson, Hernangomez).

Steals: 5 (O'Neale 2, Hernangomez, Mitchell, Paschall).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bullock34:518-120-00-41223
Finney-Smith32:103-60-02-3318
Powell21:362-32-31-5006
Brunson32:197-156-63-105222
Doncic32:4211-216-91-105332
Dinwiddie23:275-101-21-42212
Kleber22:521-20-22-7102
Bertans15:502-42-20-2006
Green13:370-10-00-0220
Burke3:320-20-00-0100
Chriss3:320-00-00-0010
Ntilikina3:321-10-00-0103
Totals240:0040-7717-2410-452113114

Percentages: FG .519, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 17-34, .500 (Bullock 7-11, Doncic 4-7, Brunson 2-4, Finney-Smith 2-4, Ntilikina 1-1, Dinwiddie 1-3, Bertans 0-1, Burke 0-1, Green 0-1, Kleber 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Green, Powell).

Turnovers: 8 (Doncic 3, Dinwiddie 2, Brunson, Kleber, Powell).

Steals: 3 (Bertans, Bullock, Ntilikina).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah29302021100
Dallas21373224114

A_20,177 (19,200). T_2:05.

