UTAH (100)
Hernangomez 3-6 0-0 7, O'Neale 2-6 0-0 6, Paschall 4-9 0-0 10, Conley 6-9 2-5 14, Mitchell 4-13 3-3 12, Gay 8-14 0-0 18, Sneed 1-3 0-0 2, Alexander-Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Butler 3-5 0-0 7, Clarkson 5-12 1-1 14, Forrest 5-9 0-1 10. Totals 41-89 6-10 100.
DALLAS (114)
Bullock 8-12 0-0 23, Finney-Smith 3-6 0-0 8, Powell 2-3 2-3 6, Brunson 7-15 6-6 22, Doncic 11-21 6-9 32, Bertans 2-4 2-2 6, Chriss 0-0 0-0 0, Kleber 1-2 0-2 2, Burke 0-2 0-0 0, Dinwiddie 5-10 1-2 12, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Ntilikina 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 40-77 17-24 114.
|Utah
|29
|30
|20
|21
|—
|100
|Dallas
|21
|37
|32
|24
|—
|114
3-Point Goals_Utah 12-34 (Clarkson 3-5, Paschall 2-3, O'Neale 2-4, Gay 2-5, Butler 1-3, Hernangomez 1-4, Mitchell 1-4, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Forrest 0-1, Conley 0-2, Sneed 0-2), Dallas 17-34 (Bullock 7-11, Doncic 4-7, Brunson 2-4, Finney-Smith 2-4, Ntilikina 1-1, Dinwiddie 1-3, Bertans 0-1, Burke 0-1, Green 0-1, Kleber 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 36 (Hernangomez 9), Dallas 45 (Brunson, Doncic 10). Assists_Utah 23 (Conley 7), Dallas 21 (Brunson, Doncic 5). Total Fouls_Utah 20, Dallas 13. A_20,177 (19,200)
