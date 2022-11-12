PORTLAND (112)
Grant 13-22 6-6 37, Hart 0-9 2-6 2, Eubanks 1-2 0-0 2, Lillard 6-16 15-17 29, Simons 9-20 1-2 24, Walker 1-2 3-4 5, Watford 2-3 0-0 4, Little 2-3 0-0 4, Sharpe 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 36-80 27-35 112.
DALLAS (117)
Bullock 1-5 0-0 2, Finney-Smith 2-7 0-0 6, Powell 1-2 0-0 2, Dinwiddie 7-11 0-0 20, Doncic 13-22 15-18 42, Kleber 2-5 0-0 4, Wood 7-11 4-5 19, Hardaway Jr. 6-13 1-1 16, Green 2-5 1-2 6. Totals 41-81 21-26 117.
|Portland
|25
|32
|31
|24
|—
|112
|Dallas
|35
|24
|26
|32
|—
|117
3-Point Goals_Portland 13-31 (Grant 5-9, Simons 5-11, Lillard 2-7, Sharpe 1-2, Hart 0-2), Dallas 14-43 (Dinwiddie 6-8, Hardaway Jr. 3-10, Finney-Smith 2-6, Green 1-4, Doncic 1-5, Wood 1-5, Kleber 0-1, Bullock 0-4). Fouled Out_Portland None, Dallas 1 (Wood). Rebounds_Portland 44 (Hart 9), Dallas 40 (Doncic 13). Assists_Portland 20 (Lillard 12), Dallas 26 (Doncic 10). Total Fouls_Portland 21, Dallas 27. A_20,277 (19,200)
