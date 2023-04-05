SACRAMENTO (119)
Barnes 7-14 2-2 16, Murray 4-8 1-1 11, Sabonis 8-11 2-6 19, Fox 10-26 7-7 28, Huerter 6-15 0-0 14, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Lyles 3-7 0-0 8, Len 0-2 2-2 2, Mitchell 3-6 0-0 8, Monk 5-15 1-1 13. Totals 46-106 15-19 119.
DALLAS (123)
Bullock 1-3 0-0 3, Hardaway Jr. 8-14 3-3 24, Powell 1-1 0-0 2, Doncic 9-19 8-10 29, Irving 12-23 1-1 31, Kleber 1-3 1-1 3, Wood 5-15 1-1 14, McGee 1-2 1-2 3, Green 4-5 0-0 10, Hardy 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 44-89 15-18 123.
|Sacramento
|27
|44
|21
|27
|—
|119
|Dallas
|28
|32
|32
|31
|—
|123
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 12-37 (Lyles 2-4, Mitchell 2-5, Murray 2-5, Monk 2-6, Huerter 2-7, Sabonis 1-1, Fox 1-6, Edwards 0-1, Barnes 0-2), Dallas 20-44 (Irving 6-10, Hardaway Jr. 5-8, Wood 3-7, Doncic 3-11, Green 2-3, Bullock 1-2, Hardy 0-1, Kleber 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 57 (Sabonis 11), Dallas 39 (Doncic 10). Assists_Sacramento 31 (Sabonis 11), Dallas 24 (Irving 8). Total Fouls_Sacramento 19, Dallas 18. A_20,271 (19,200)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.