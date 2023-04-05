FGFTReb
SACRAMENTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes29:387-142-24-50216
Murray30:024-81-10-92311
Sabonis34:418-112-63-1111419
Fox32:2910-267-72-58228
Huerter31:476-150-02-63214
Monk23:485-151-10-54213
Lyles18:583-70-02-5108
Mitchell15:573-60-00-0138
Len12:530-22-27-9012
Edwards9:470-20-02-2100
Totals240:0046-10615-1922-573119119

Percentages: FG .434, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Lyles 2-4, Mitchell 2-5, Murray 2-5, Monk 2-6, Huerter 2-7, Sabonis 1-1, Fox 1-6, Edwards 0-1, Barnes 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Fox).

Turnovers: 9 (Sabonis 3, Monk 2, Fox, Huerter, Len, Mitchell).

Steals: 7 (Huerter 3, Edwards, Fox, Monk, Sabonis).

Technical Fouls: Huerter, 5:13 fourth.

FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bullock17:201-30-00-2113
Hardaway Jr.36:308-143-30-44324
Powell11:471-10-03-4142
Doncic38:449-198-101-106329
Irving43:2312-231-10-48331
Green30:404-50-01-91210
Wood24:325-151-12-40114
Kleber14:321-31-10-2313
Hardy13:532-40-00-0004
McGee8:391-21-20-0003
Totals240:0044-8915-187-392418123

Percentages: FG .494, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 20-44, .455 (Irving 6-10, Hardaway Jr. 5-8, Wood 3-7, Doncic 3-11, Green 2-3, Bullock 1-2, Hardy 0-1, Kleber 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Wood 3, McGee 2, Green, Hardy).

Turnovers: 10 (Green 3, Irving 3, Doncic, Kleber, McGee, Wood).

Steals: 4 (Irving 2, Doncic, Wood).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sacramento27442127119
Dallas28323231123

A_20,271 (19,200). T_2:09.

