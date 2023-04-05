|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|29:38
|7-14
|2-2
|4-5
|0
|2
|16
|Murray
|30:02
|4-8
|1-1
|0-9
|2
|3
|11
|Sabonis
|34:41
|8-11
|2-6
|3-11
|11
|4
|19
|Fox
|32:29
|10-26
|7-7
|2-5
|8
|2
|28
|Huerter
|31:47
|6-15
|0-0
|2-6
|3
|2
|14
|Monk
|23:48
|5-15
|1-1
|0-5
|4
|2
|13
|Lyles
|18:58
|3-7
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|0
|8
|Mitchell
|15:57
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|8
|Len
|12:53
|0-2
|2-2
|7-9
|0
|1
|2
|Edwards
|9:47
|0-2
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|46-106
|15-19
|22-57
|31
|19
|119
Percentages: FG .434, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Lyles 2-4, Mitchell 2-5, Murray 2-5, Monk 2-6, Huerter 2-7, Sabonis 1-1, Fox 1-6, Edwards 0-1, Barnes 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Fox).
Turnovers: 9 (Sabonis 3, Monk 2, Fox, Huerter, Len, Mitchell).
Steals: 7 (Huerter 3, Edwards, Fox, Monk, Sabonis).
Technical Fouls: Huerter, 5:13 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bullock
|17:20
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|3
|Hardaway Jr.
|36:30
|8-14
|3-3
|0-4
|4
|3
|24
|Powell
|11:47
|1-1
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|4
|2
|Doncic
|38:44
|9-19
|8-10
|1-10
|6
|3
|29
|Irving
|43:23
|12-23
|1-1
|0-4
|8
|3
|31
|Green
|30:40
|4-5
|0-0
|1-9
|1
|2
|10
|Wood
|24:32
|5-15
|1-1
|2-4
|0
|1
|14
|Kleber
|14:32
|1-3
|1-1
|0-2
|3
|1
|3
|Hardy
|13:53
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|McGee
|8:39
|1-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|44-89
|15-18
|7-39
|24
|18
|123
Percentages: FG .494, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 20-44, .455 (Irving 6-10, Hardaway Jr. 5-8, Wood 3-7, Doncic 3-11, Green 2-3, Bullock 1-2, Hardy 0-1, Kleber 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Wood 3, McGee 2, Green, Hardy).
Turnovers: 10 (Green 3, Irving 3, Doncic, Kleber, McGee, Wood).
Steals: 4 (Irving 2, Doncic, Wood).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Sacramento
|27
|44
|21
|27
|—
|119
|Dallas
|28
|32
|32
|31
|—
|123
A_20,271 (19,200). T_2:09.
