FGFTReb
L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
James34:2013-2312-120-65238
Walker IV28:393-70-00-0019
Bryant18:534-50-00-3238
Beverley32:262-53-31-3358
Schroder27:313-60-00-5437
Reaves28:465-75-51-20316
Westbrook24:137-161-20-54317
Brown Jr.18:041-50-00-2003
Gabriel17:490-32-43-7022
Christie4:370-12-20-1012
Nunn2:321-20-00-0002
Jones2:100-03-41-1003
Totals240:0039-8028-326-351823115

Percentages: FG .488, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Walker IV 3-6, Westbrook 2-5, Reaves 1-2, Beverley 1-3, Brown Jr. 1-3, Schroder 1-3, Bryant 0-1, Christie 0-1, James 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Reaves 2).

Turnovers: 8 (James 2, Reaves 2, Schroder 2, Brown Jr., Gabriel).

Steals: 5 (Brown Jr. 2, Beverley, Jones, Walker IV).

Technical Fouls: Westbrook, 5:30 third.

DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bullock34:355-80-01-34214
Hardaway Jr.38:4910-190-00-61226
Wood37:5112-174-62-87330
Dinwiddie40:262-102-21-2838
Doncic39:189-1612-163-99532
Powell14:402-30-03-5164
Wright IV13:222-30-11-1144
Bertans11:162-50-00-1016
Pinson6:550-20-00-3000
Dorsey1:240-00-00-0000
Hardy1:240-10-00-0000
Totals240:0044-8418-2511-383126124

Percentages: FG .524, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 18-44, .409 (Hardaway Jr. 6-14, Bullock 4-7, Doncic 2-3, Bertans 2-5, Dinwiddie 2-6, Wood 2-6, Wright IV 0-1, Pinson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Wood 2, Bullock).

Turnovers: 11 (Doncic 3, Bullock 2, Wood 2, Wright IV 2, Dinwiddie, Powell).

Steals: 6 (Wood 4, Doncic 2).

Technical Fouls: Mavericks, 9:30 fourth.

L.A. Lakers28262140115
Dallas21225130124

A_20,441 (19,200). T_2:23.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

