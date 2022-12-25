|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|James
|34:20
|13-23
|12-12
|0-6
|5
|2
|38
|Walker IV
|28:39
|3-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|9
|Bryant
|18:53
|4-5
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|8
|Beverley
|32:26
|2-5
|3-3
|1-3
|3
|5
|8
|Schroder
|27:31
|3-6
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|3
|7
|Reaves
|28:46
|5-7
|5-5
|1-2
|0
|3
|16
|Westbrook
|24:13
|7-16
|1-2
|0-5
|4
|3
|17
|Brown Jr.
|18:04
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Gabriel
|17:49
|0-3
|2-4
|3-7
|0
|2
|2
|Christie
|4:37
|0-1
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Nunn
|2:32
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Jones
|2:10
|0-0
|3-4
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|39-80
|28-32
|6-35
|18
|23
|115
Percentages: FG .488, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Walker IV 3-6, Westbrook 2-5, Reaves 1-2, Beverley 1-3, Brown Jr. 1-3, Schroder 1-3, Bryant 0-1, Christie 0-1, James 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Reaves 2).
Turnovers: 8 (James 2, Reaves 2, Schroder 2, Brown Jr., Gabriel).
Steals: 5 (Brown Jr. 2, Beverley, Jones, Walker IV).
Technical Fouls: Westbrook, 5:30 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bullock
|34:35
|5-8
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|2
|14
|Hardaway Jr.
|38:49
|10-19
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|2
|26
|Wood
|37:51
|12-17
|4-6
|2-8
|7
|3
|30
|Dinwiddie
|40:26
|2-10
|2-2
|1-2
|8
|3
|8
|Doncic
|39:18
|9-16
|12-16
|3-9
|9
|5
|32
|Powell
|14:40
|2-3
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|6
|4
|Wright IV
|13:22
|2-3
|0-1
|1-1
|1
|4
|4
|Bertans
|11:16
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Pinson
|6:55
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Dorsey
|1:24
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hardy
|1:24
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|44-84
|18-25
|11-38
|31
|26
|124
Percentages: FG .524, FT .720.
3-Point Goals: 18-44, .409 (Hardaway Jr. 6-14, Bullock 4-7, Doncic 2-3, Bertans 2-5, Dinwiddie 2-6, Wood 2-6, Wright IV 0-1, Pinson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Wood 2, Bullock).
Turnovers: 11 (Doncic 3, Bullock 2, Wood 2, Wright IV 2, Dinwiddie, Powell).
Steals: 6 (Wood 4, Doncic 2).
Technical Fouls: Mavericks, 9:30 fourth.
|L.A. Lakers
|28
|26
|21
|40
|—
|115
|Dallas
|21
|22
|51
|30
|—
|124
A_20,441 (19,200). T_2:23.
