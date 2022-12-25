L.A. LAKERS (115)
James 13-23 12-12 38, Walker IV 3-7 0-0 9, Bryant 4-5 0-0 8, Beverley 2-5 3-3 8, Schroder 3-6 0-0 7, Gabriel 0-3 2-4 2, Brown Jr. 1-5 0-0 3, Jones 0-0 3-4 3, Christie 0-1 2-2 2, Nunn 1-2 0-0 2, Reaves 5-7 5-5 16, Westbrook 7-16 1-2 17. Totals 39-80 28-32 115.
DALLAS (124)
Bullock 5-8 0-0 14, Hardaway Jr. 10-19 0-0 26, Wood 12-17 4-6 30, Dinwiddie 2-10 2-2 8, Doncic 9-16 12-16 32, Bertans 2-5 0-0 6, Powell 2-3 0-0 4, Pinson 0-2 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 0-1 0-0 0, Wright IV 2-3 0-1 4. Totals 44-84 18-25 124.
|L.A. Lakers
|28
|26
|21
|40
|—
|115
|Dallas
|21
|22
|51
|30
|—
|124
3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 9-28 (Walker IV 3-6, Westbrook 2-5, Reaves 1-2, Beverley 1-3, Brown Jr. 1-3, Schroder 1-3, Bryant 0-1, Christie 0-1, James 0-4), Dallas 18-44 (Hardaway Jr. 6-14, Bullock 4-7, Doncic 2-3, Bertans 2-5, Dinwiddie 2-6, Wood 2-6, Wright IV 0-1, Pinson 0-2). Fouled Out_L.A. Lakers None, Dallas 1 (Powell). Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 35 (Gabriel 7), Dallas 38 (Doncic 9). Assists_L.A. Lakers 18 (James 5), Dallas 31 (Doncic 9). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 23, Dallas 26. A_20,441 (19,200)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.