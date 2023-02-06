|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bullock
|33:32
|5-11
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|2
|13
|Green
|37:29
|10-17
|6-6
|1-6
|2
|2
|29
|Powell
|28:10
|4-5
|4-5
|8-16
|2
|3
|12
|Hardaway Jr.
|34:35
|5-16
|4-7
|0-3
|2
|3
|17
|Wright IV
|19:49
|5-10
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|1
|10
|Hardy
|25:39
|8-12
|9-9
|1-4
|4
|4
|29
|Wood
|18:36
|1-7
|4-4
|1-9
|4
|2
|6
|Pinson
|12:34
|1-2
|0-0
|3-4
|2
|1
|3
|Lawson
|12:17
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|Ntilikina
|7:25
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|2
|0
|McGee
|6:53
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Silva
|3:01
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|41-88
|27-31
|17-49
|26
|25
|124
Percentages: FG .466, FT .871.
3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Hardy 4-6, Green 3-6, Hardaway Jr. 3-7, Bullock 3-8, Pinson 1-2, Lawson 1-3, Wright IV 0-3, Wood 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bullock, McGee, Ntilikina, Powell).
Turnovers: 13 (Powell 4, Hardy 3, Hardaway Jr. 2, Bullock, Pinson, Silva, Wright IV).
Steals: 6 (Bullock 4, Hardy 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Markkanen
|36:15
|9-17
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|6
|19
|Olynyk
|28:09
|4-8
|3-3
|3-6
|3
|4
|11
|Kessler
|26:48
|6-9
|1-1
|4-9
|1
|1
|13
|Clarkson
|32:09
|7-19
|12-15
|2-4
|2
|3
|26
|Conley
|31:14
|4-8
|1-1
|0-1
|11
|1
|10
|Sexton
|25:03
|2-3
|6-6
|0-0
|1
|4
|10
|Beasley
|23:04
|3-9
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|2
|9
|Gay
|15:03
|5-11
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|10
|Agbaji
|13:28
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Azubuike
|8:47
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|41-87
|23-26
|10-37
|21
|23
|111
Percentages: FG .471, FT .885.
3-Point Goals: 6-31, .194 (Beasley 3-7, Agbaji 1-3, Conley 1-4, Markkanen 1-7, Gay 0-2, Olynyk 0-3, Clarkson 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 3, Markkanen).
Turnovers: 13 (Clarkson 4, Beasley 2, Conley 2, Markkanen 2, Sexton 2, Kessler).
Steals: 4 (Markkanen 2, Beasley, Kessler).
Technical Fouls: Clarkson, 00:42 fourth.
|Dallas
|25
|35
|29
|35
|—
|124
|Utah
|37
|25
|23
|26
|—
|111
A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.