FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bullock33:325-110-01-23213
Green37:2910-176-61-62229
Powell28:104-54-58-162312
Hardaway Jr.34:355-164-70-32317
Wright IV19:495-100-01-34110
Hardy25:398-129-91-44429
Wood18:361-74-41-9426
Pinson12:341-20-03-4213
Lawson12:171-40-00-0033
Ntilikina7:250-20-01-2320
McGee6:530-10-00-0000
Silva3:011-10-00-0022
Totals240:0041-8827-3117-492625124

Percentages: FG .466, FT .871.

3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Hardy 4-6, Green 3-6, Hardaway Jr. 3-7, Bullock 3-8, Pinson 1-2, Lawson 1-3, Wright IV 0-3, Wood 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bullock, McGee, Ntilikina, Powell).

Turnovers: 13 (Powell 4, Hardy 3, Hardaway Jr. 2, Bullock, Pinson, Silva, Wright IV).

Steals: 6 (Bullock 4, Hardy 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Markkanen36:159-170-01-70619
Olynyk28:094-83-33-63411
Kessler26:486-91-14-91113
Clarkson32:097-1912-152-42326
Conley31:144-81-10-111110
Sexton25:032-36-60-01410
Beasley23:043-90-00-7129
Gay15:035-110-00-12010
Agbaji13:281-30-00-0013
Azubuike8:470-00-00-2010
Totals240:0041-8723-2610-372123111

Percentages: FG .471, FT .885.

3-Point Goals: 6-31, .194 (Beasley 3-7, Agbaji 1-3, Conley 1-4, Markkanen 1-7, Gay 0-2, Olynyk 0-3, Clarkson 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 3, Markkanen).

Turnovers: 13 (Clarkson 4, Beasley 2, Conley 2, Markkanen 2, Sexton 2, Kessler).

Steals: 4 (Markkanen 2, Beasley, Kessler).

Technical Fouls: Clarkson, 00:42 fourth.

Dallas25352935124
Utah37252326111

A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:16.

