DALLAS (124)
Bullock 5-11 0-0 13, Green 10-17 6-6 29, Powell 4-5 4-5 12, Hardaway Jr. 5-16 4-7 17, Wright IV 5-10 0-0 10, Silva 1-1 0-0 2, Wood 1-7 4-4 6, McGee 0-1 0-0 0, Pinson 1-2 0-0 3, Hardy 8-12 9-9 29, Lawson 1-4 0-0 3, Ntilikina 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-88 27-31 124.
UTAH (111)
Markkanen 9-17 0-0 19, Olynyk 4-8 3-3 11, Kessler 6-9 1-1 13, Clarkson 7-19 12-15 26, Conley 4-8 1-1 10, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 5-11 0-0 10, Agbaji 1-3 0-0 3, Beasley 3-9 0-0 9, Sexton 2-3 6-6 10. Totals 41-87 23-26 111.
|Dallas
|25
|35
|29
|35
|—
|124
|Utah
|37
|25
|23
|26
|—
|111
3-Point Goals_Dallas 15-39 (Hardy 4-6, Green 3-6, Hardaway Jr. 3-7, Bullock 3-8, Pinson 1-2, Lawson 1-3, Wright IV 0-3, Wood 0-4), Utah 6-31 (Beasley 3-7, Agbaji 1-3, Conley 1-4, Markkanen 1-7, Gay 0-2, Olynyk 0-3, Clarkson 0-5). Fouled Out_Dallas None, Utah 1 (Markkanen). Rebounds_Dallas 49 (Powell 16), Utah 37 (Kessler 9). Assists_Dallas 26 (Hardy, Wood, Wright IV 4), Utah 21 (Conley 11). Total Fouls_Dallas 25, Utah 23. A_18,206 (18,206)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.