NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barrett1:360-10-00-0100
Randle44:4911-232-42-184529
Robinson36:078-94-87-161320
Grimes48:2012-252-34-64533
Quickley50:385-212-30-315513
McBride46:064-145-60-11114
Sims13:271-20-03-8032
Rose12:252-40-00-2115
Hartenstein11:322-40-01-1005
Totals265:0045-10315-2417-552723121

Percentages: FG .437, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 16-50, .320 (Grimes 7-16, Randle 5-11, Hartenstein 1-2, Rose 1-2, McBride 1-9, Quickley 1-10).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 0

Turnovers: 9 (Grimes 3, Randle 2, Hartenstein, Quickley, Rose, Sims).

Steals: 5 (McBride 2, Robinson 2, Quickley).

Technical Fouls: None.

DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hardaway Jr.42:264-150-00-51411
Wood40:137-152-21-92419
Powell30:471-20-00-0132
Dinwiddie43:349-154-41-65325
Doncic47:0921-3116-225-2110560
Bullock26:061-70-00-3043
Bertans14:181-32-30-2005
Ntilikina6:360-10-00-0020
Wright IV6:130-00-00-0100
Walker4:550-11-20-0001
McGee2:430-00-00-1000
Totals265:0044-9025-337-472025126

Percentages: FG .489, FT .758.

3-Point Goals: 13-46, .283 (Dinwiddie 3-8, Wood 3-9, Hardaway Jr. 3-11, Doncic 2-6, Bertans 1-3, Bullock 1-7, Powell 0-1, Walker 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Wood 3, Doncic, Powell).

Turnovers: 9 (Doncic 4, Bullock, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Powell, Wood).

Steals: 4 (Doncic 2, Bullock, Wright IV).

Technical Fouls: None.

New York303329236121
Dallas2827273311126

A_20,377 (19,200). T_2:31.

