NEW YORK (121)
Barrett 0-1 0-0 0, Randle 11-23 2-4 29, Robinson 8-9 4-8 20, Grimes 12-25 2-3 33, Quickley 5-21 2-3 13, Hartenstein 2-4 0-0 5, Sims 1-2 0-0 2, McBride 4-14 5-6 14, Rose 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 45-103 15-24 121.
DALLAS (126)
Hardaway Jr. 4-15 0-0 11, Wood 7-15 2-2 19, Powell 1-2 0-0 2, Dinwiddie 9-15 4-4 25, Doncic 21-31 16-22 60, Bertans 1-3 2-3 5, McGee 0-0 0-0 0, Bullock 1-7 0-0 3, Ntilikina 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 1-2 1, Wright IV 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-90 25-33 126.
|New York
|30
|33
|29
|23
|6
|—
|121
|Dallas
|28
|27
|27
|33
|11
|—
|126
3-Point Goals_New York 16-50 (Grimes 7-16, Randle 5-11, Hartenstein 1-2, Rose 1-2, McBride 1-9, Quickley 1-10), Dallas 13-46 (Dinwiddie 3-8, Wood 3-9, Hardaway Jr. 3-11, Doncic 2-6, Bertans 1-3, Bullock 1-7, Powell 0-1, Walker 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 55 (Randle 18), Dallas 47 (Doncic 21). Assists_New York 27 (Quickley 15), Dallas 20 (Doncic 10). Total Fouls_New York 23, Dallas 25. A_20,377 (19,200)
