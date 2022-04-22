DALLAS (126)
Bullock 3-6 3-3 12, Finney-Smith 6-12 0-0 14, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Brunson 12-22 7-7 31, Dinwiddie 6-21 6-7 20, Bertans 4-7 3-3 15, Kleber 6-7 1-2 17, Brown 0-0 2-2 2, Burke 0-1 3-3 3, Green 4-6 1-4 12. Totals 41-83 26-31 126.
UTAH (118)
Bogdanovic 8-12 4-4 24, O'Neale 0-0 2-2 2, Gobert 6-6 3-3 15, Conley 6-14 7-8 21, Mitchell 10-21 11-12 32, Hernangomez 0-2 0-0 0, Paschall 2-3 1-1 6, House Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Whiteside 1-1 0-0 2, Clarkson 5-9 3-3 14. Totals 39-69 31-33 118.
|Dallas
|27
|41
|29
|29
|—
|126
|Utah
|20
|31
|40
|27
|—
|118
3-Point Goals_Dallas 18-42 (Kleber 4-5, Bertans 4-7, Green 3-5, Bullock 3-6, Dinwiddie 2-7, Finney-Smith 2-7, Powell 0-1, Brunson 0-4), Utah 9-28 (Bogdanovic 4-7, Conley 2-7, Paschall 1-2, Clarkson 1-3, Mitchell 1-8, Hernangomez 0-1). Fouled Out_Dallas 1 (Dinwiddie), Utah None. Rebounds_Dallas 32 (Finney-Smith 8), Utah 32 (Gobert 7). Assists_Dallas 24 (Dinwiddie, Green 6), Utah 20 (Conley, Mitchell 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 32, Utah 28. A_18,306 (18,306)
