FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bullock44:293-63-30-63212
Finney-Smith46:496-120-01-82414
Powell13:180-10-01-4050
Brunson35:0512-227-70-15231
Dinwiddie40:476-216-72-56620
Kleber22:206-71-21-32517
Green18:474-61-40-36312
Bertans13:534-73-31-20315
Burke4:070-13-30-0023
Brown0:250-02-20-0002
Totals240:0041-8326-316-322432126

Percentages: FG .494, FT .839.

3-Point Goals: 18-42, .429 (Kleber 4-5, Bertans 4-7, Green 3-5, Bullock 3-6, Dinwiddie 2-7, Finney-Smith 2-7, Powell 0-1, Brunson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bertans).

Turnovers: 8 (Dinwiddie 2, Powell 2, Bertans, Brunson, Finney-Smith, Kleber).

Steals: 10 (Finney-Smith 4, Dinwiddie 3, Green 2, Bullock).

Technical Fouls: Brunson, 4:38 second.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bogdanovic31:498-124-40-62524
O'Neale31:510-02-21-4142
Gobert29:066-63-30-70415
Conley35:116-147-80-26521
Mitchell38:4410-2111-120-26432
Clarkson30:105-93-30-32214
House Jr.19:161-10-00-6202
Paschall10:172-31-10-1026
Whiteside7:161-10-00-1002
Hernangomez6:200-20-00-0120
Totals240:0039-6931-331-322028118

Percentages: FG .565, FT .939.

3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Bogdanovic 4-7, Conley 2-7, Paschall 1-2, Clarkson 1-3, Mitchell 1-8, Hernangomez 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Conley, Gobert, Mitchell, Whiteside).

Turnovers: 14 (Conley 4, Bogdanovic 3, House Jr. 2, Mitchell 2, O'Neale 2, Clarkson).

Steals: 2 (Conley 2).

Technical Fouls: Gobert, 8:08 third.

Dallas27412929126
Utah20314027118

A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:37.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you