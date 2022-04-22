|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bullock
|44:29
|3-6
|3-3
|0-6
|3
|2
|12
|Finney-Smith
|46:49
|6-12
|0-0
|1-8
|2
|4
|14
|Powell
|13:18
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|5
|0
|Brunson
|35:05
|12-22
|7-7
|0-1
|5
|2
|31
|Dinwiddie
|40:47
|6-21
|6-7
|2-5
|6
|6
|20
|Kleber
|22:20
|6-7
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|5
|17
|Green
|18:47
|4-6
|1-4
|0-3
|6
|3
|12
|Bertans
|13:53
|4-7
|3-3
|1-2
|0
|3
|15
|Burke
|4:07
|0-1
|3-3
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Brown
|0:25
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|41-83
|26-31
|6-32
|24
|32
|126
Percentages: FG .494, FT .839.
3-Point Goals: 18-42, .429 (Kleber 4-5, Bertans 4-7, Green 3-5, Bullock 3-6, Dinwiddie 2-7, Finney-Smith 2-7, Powell 0-1, Brunson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Bertans).
Turnovers: 8 (Dinwiddie 2, Powell 2, Bertans, Brunson, Finney-Smith, Kleber).
Steals: 10 (Finney-Smith 4, Dinwiddie 3, Green 2, Bullock).
Technical Fouls: Brunson, 4:38 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bogdanovic
|31:49
|8-12
|4-4
|0-6
|2
|5
|24
|O'Neale
|31:51
|0-0
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|4
|2
|Gobert
|29:06
|6-6
|3-3
|0-7
|0
|4
|15
|Conley
|35:11
|6-14
|7-8
|0-2
|6
|5
|21
|Mitchell
|38:44
|10-21
|11-12
|0-2
|6
|4
|32
|Clarkson
|30:10
|5-9
|3-3
|0-3
|2
|2
|14
|House Jr.
|19:16
|1-1
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|0
|2
|Paschall
|10:17
|2-3
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Whiteside
|7:16
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Hernangomez
|6:20
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|39-69
|31-33
|1-32
|20
|28
|118
Percentages: FG .565, FT .939.
3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Bogdanovic 4-7, Conley 2-7, Paschall 1-2, Clarkson 1-3, Mitchell 1-8, Hernangomez 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Conley, Gobert, Mitchell, Whiteside).
Turnovers: 14 (Conley 4, Bogdanovic 3, House Jr. 2, Mitchell 2, O'Neale 2, Clarkson).
Steals: 2 (Conley 2).
Technical Fouls: Gobert, 8:08 third.
|Dallas
|27
|41
|29
|29
|—
|126
|Utah
|20
|31
|40
|27
|—
|118
A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:37.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.