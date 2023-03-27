FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bullock21:574-70-00-20111
Hardaway Jr.24:094-83-40-22113
Powell11:442-30-01-2024
Doncic28:018-175-52-76025
Irving29:507-111-11-36216
Hardy23:598-120-00-44220
Green20:321-10-00-4132
Ntilikina15:351-42-20-1215
McGee13:174-52-30-20310
Wood12:163-60-00-1206
Morris10:431-30-00-0243
Holiday9:051-22-20-2004
Bertans6:572-20-00-1016
Pinson6:430-00-00-2130
Wright IV5:121-20-00-0302
Totals240:0047-8315-174-332923127

Percentages: FG .566, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 18-37, .486 (Hardy 4-6, Doncic 4-10, Bullock 3-6, Bertans 2-2, Hardaway Jr. 2-4, Irving 1-2, Morris 1-2, Ntilikina 1-2, Holiday 0-1, Wood 0-1, Wright IV 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Irving 3, McGee 2, Hardaway Jr., Wood, Wright IV).

Turnovers: 13 (Hardy 4, Hardaway Jr. 2, McGee 2, Wright IV 2, Holiday, Morris, Pinson).

Steals: 7 (Hardy 3, Irving 2, Doncic, Ntilikina).

Technical Fouls: Mavericks, 11:20 fourth.

FGFTReb
INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mathurin38:229-196-71-42126
Nwora30:505-111-22-91213
Smith23:514-82-40-60211
Nembhard36:198-160-01-55317
Nesmith34:001-101-10-1344
McConnell27:417-130-01-57215
Jackson24:094-110-19-12148
Brissett18:561-58-80-01010
Hill5:520-00-00-1010
Totals240:0039-9318-2314-432019104

Percentages: FG .419, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Nwora 2-4, Mathurin 2-8, McConnell 1-1, Smith 1-3, Nembhard 1-4, Nesmith 1-5, Brissett 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Jackson, Mathurin, Nesmith).

Turnovers: 13 (Mathurin 4, McConnell 3, Nwora 3, Jackson, Nesmith, Smith).

Steals: 6 (McConnell 2, Brissett, Jackson, Mathurin, Nembhard).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dallas29304028127
Indiana27202730104

A_17,022 (20,000). T_2:13.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

