DALLAS (127)
Bullock 4-7 0-0 11, Hardaway Jr. 4-8 3-4 13, Powell 2-3 0-0 4, Doncic 8-17 5-5 25, Irving 7-11 1-1 16, Bertans 2-2 0-0 6, Morris 1-3 0-0 3, Wood 3-6 0-0 6, McGee 4-5 2-3 10, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Holiday 1-2 2-2 4, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Hardy 8-12 0-0 20, Ntilikina 1-4 2-2 5, Wright IV 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 47-83 15-17 127.
INDIANA (104)
Mathurin 9-19 6-7 26, Nwora 5-11 1-2 13, Smith 4-8 2-4 11, Nembhard 8-16 0-0 17, Nesmith 1-10 1-1 4, Jackson 4-11 0-1 8, Brissett 1-5 8-8 10, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 7-13 0-0 15. Totals 39-93 18-23 104.
|Dallas
|29
|30
|40
|28
|—
|127
|Indiana
|27
|20
|27
|30
|—
|104
3-Point Goals_Dallas 18-37 (Hardy 4-6, Doncic 4-10, Bullock 3-6, Bertans 2-2, Hardaway Jr. 2-4, Irving 1-2, Morris 1-2, Ntilikina 1-2, Holiday 0-1, Wood 0-1, Wright IV 0-1), Indiana 8-28 (Nwora 2-4, Mathurin 2-8, McConnell 1-1, Smith 1-3, Nembhard 1-4, Nesmith 1-5, Brissett 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 33 (Doncic 7), Indiana 43 (Jackson 12). Assists_Dallas 29 (Doncic, Irving 6), Indiana 20 (McConnell 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 23, Indiana 19. A_17,022 (20,000)
