PORTLAND (78)
Brown III 1-2 0-0 3, Elleby 2-11 0-0 4, Eubanks 8-14 2-2 18, Johnson 3-13 4-4 10, Williams 4-10 1-2 9, Perry 4-7 1-1 9, Blevins 0-2 0-0 0, Dunn 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 3-11 0-0 8, Louzada 1-5 0-0 3, McLemore 5-8 1-3 14. Totals 31-83 9-12 78.
DALLAS (128)
Bullock 2-7 0-0 5, Finney-Smith 5-7 0-0 15, Powell 7-7 4-6 18, Brunson 2-6 4-4 9, Doncic 12-21 8-11 39, Bertans 2-5 0-0 6, Brown 3-6 0-0 7, Marjanovic 3-5 2-2 8, Burke 2-6 0-0 4, Dinwiddie 4-5 3-4 14, Green 0-1 1-2 1, Ntilikina 0-1 0-0 0, Pinson 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 42-79 24-31 128.
|Portland
|13
|31
|25
|9
|—
|78
|Dallas
|36
|32
|39
|21
|—
|128
3-Point Goals_Portland 7-32 (McLemore 3-6, Hughes 2-7, Brown III 1-2, Louzada 1-4, Blevins 0-1, Eubanks 0-1, Perry 0-1, Williams 0-2, Elleby 0-4, Johnson 0-4), Dallas 20-45 (Doncic 7-14, Finney-Smith 5-7, Dinwiddie 3-4, Bertans 2-4, Brown 1-3, Brunson 1-3, Bullock 1-6, Burke 0-1, Green 0-1, Ntilikina 0-1, Pinson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 29 (Elleby, Eubanks 7), Dallas 51 (Doncic 11). Assists_Portland 20 (Johnson 6), Dallas 25 (Doncic 7). Total Fouls_Portland 23, Dallas 19. A_20,174 (19,200)
