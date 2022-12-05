PHOENIX (111)
Bridges 4-11 3-3 13, Wainright 2-5 0-0 6, Ayton 9-11 2-4 20, Booker 4-13 2-2 11, Payne 4-16 4-4 14, Saric 1-5 1-2 3, Lee 5-9 2-2 13, Biyombo 3-3 0-3 6, Landale 0-1 0-0 0, Okogie 4-8 2-4 12, Shamet 4-10 2-2 13. Totals 40-92 18-26 111.
DALLAS (130)
Finney-Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Hardaway Jr. 6-12 0-0 17, Powell 0-1 2-2 2, Dinwiddie 5-15 6-6 21, Doncic 12-20 5-7 33, Bertans 0-0 0-0 0, Kleber 3-6 0-0 8, Wood 6-12 4-5 18, Bullock 0-2 0-1 0, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Green 6-7 3-3 16, Hardy 4-5 2-2 10, Ntilikina 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 44-84 22-26 130.
|Phoenix
|15
|26
|34
|36
|—
|111
|Dallas
|33
|34
|29
|34
|—
|130
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 13-38 (Shamet 3-7, Okogie 2-5, Wainright 2-5, Bridges 2-6, Payne 2-9, Booker 1-2, Lee 1-3, Saric 0-1), Dallas 20-41 (Dinwiddie 5-8, Hardaway Jr. 5-9, Doncic 4-9, Kleber 2-4, Wood 2-4, Green 1-2, Finney-Smith 1-3, Bullock 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 41 (Ayton 8), Dallas 41 (Wood 9). Assists_Phoenix 28 (Payne 10), Dallas 23 (Doncic 8). Total Fouls_Phoenix 16, Dallas 23. A_20,227 (19,200)
